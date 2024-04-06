Interview Tips For Your First Big Girl Job

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re applying for co-op, a part-time job, or your first big girl job out in the corporate world, you will have to go through the dreaded interview process. As someone who has done many interviews both as the interviewer and interviewee, here are my tips and tricks for how to best prepare and act during an interview.

Before the interview:

Research the company! I can’t stress how important this one is. Interviewers will ask you to share what you know about the company, either directly or indirectly. I’ve refused candidates because when asked, there was little they could tell us about our company, suggesting that they did minimal research to prepare. Interviewers want to know that you’re invested in the company, and this is their best way of learning that.

During the interview:

When they ask you to “tell us a bit about yourself” don’t repeat what is on your cover letter and resume. It’s likely that they’ve read it more than once and reviewed it right before you walked into the interview room. Instead, give them a brief summary of what you’re studying and then share other information such as hobbies, fun facts, or other noteworthy information that tells them more about you as a person, rather than you as a student/employee. This is your chance to share things that humanize you and tie into the beliefs of the company. For example, if the company’s mission statement contains something about helping the environment, you could share an environmentally friendly hobby you have. Personally, I’ve always been passionate about helping to educate children and young adults and have thus worked many jobs which fulfill that passion and provide a space for me to do something I enjoy, such as camp counselling.

Chances are, the interviewer will ask a question that you didn’t anticipate. That’s okay! If you need a minute to think about it, pause and use the phrase “That’s a great question” before answering. This will give you a moment of buffer time, allowing you to think without sitting in silence. Interviews are stressful — it’s a fairly widespread agreement. With that in mind, most interviewers are happy to let you take a few seconds to think before responding, as they do want your best response. Please also know that when you pause, the silence feels longer than it actually is; don’t feel rushed to answer the second the interviewer stops talking.

With that in mind, please avoid using “um” or “like” when answering. I recommend practicing in a mirror or with a friend. By omitting those hesitations when you speak, you sound far more confident in your responses and your responses are easier to understand.

After the interview:

Take a few minutes after you’ve left the interview to jot down any notes, thoughts, or feelings that came from the interview that might help you later when completing your rankings or accepting/declining the job offer. This could be how you felt the interview went, any information the interviewer mentioned that surprised you, or answers to the questions you asked. This can be helpful if you have to wait long periods between the interview and when you expect to hear back about the job.

Also, be sure to send a follow-up email thanking the interviewer for meeting with you and any final notes or thoughts you wanted to convey, such as something they said that you liked or simply an eagerness to hear back from them about the position.