I am a huge lover of fall. It is my favourite season because of all the pretty colours and the change that is so vibrant all around. However, with these changes also comes a temperature drop. In Canada, this means that fall can either be shockingly warm with highs of 15-20°C or freezing to the point of snow in early October.

I remember being a kid and having a freezing October, as many were when I was little, having to choose my Halloween costumes carefully. As many Canadian kids know, cold Halloween nights meant wearing a coat over your costume or somehow squeezing your costume on top of your coat.

The first year I remember being fully aware of this, I went as a pumpkin. I stole an old t-shirt from my dad, had my mom put black duct tape on the front to make the face, and put it over top of my winter coat. I thought this was a particular stroke of genius because pumpkins are usually big and round, so my coat would be perfect to add to the costume, instead of hiding it.

One Halloween, I was not so fortunate to get out of wearing a coat, so I chose a costume that needed one anyway. I went as Anne of Green Gables, I even bought red hair dye in a spray can (I think it might still be under the sink in my bathroom…) and carried my candy in an old suitcase my mom had. I had to do some convincing, but I eventually got my mom to agree to let me wear my nice church coat instead of my winter coat, promising that I wouldn’t be too cold. Note that there was also arguing over mittens, though I don’t remember if I had to wear them or not.

Of course, costumes in your 20s seem to get less covered, no one is really concerned with wearing a winter coat over your costume or incorporating it into it like I did. Searching for a costume that lets you dress up like your favourite celebrity or internet meme without showing 90% of your skin is difficult. I went shopping at Spirit Halloween recently for a couples’ costume and was shocked at the costume options for women when the male version is modest and understated. Why do women’s costumes come with SO MANY ACCESSORIES? And no pockets? Where do I put my phone and ID when I go out?

This year I’ve stuck to DIY costumes, creating my (work-appropriate) Tigger costume from an orange sweater, black corduroy overall dress, striped socks, and tiger ears and a tail. I went for the Disney-bounding inspiration, as that way you can show as much or as little as you want, allowing me to make the outfit appropriate for my work party but also cute and fun!

However you may choose to dress this year, I hope it makes the mini you inside happy that you don’t have to wear a winter coat over your costume! Have a safe and happy Halloween!