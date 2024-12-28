5 Holiday Date Ideas You Need to Try This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

With Christmas around the corner, whether you are spending your time watching Christmas movies or spending time with loved ones, the holidays are here and festivities are in full swing. The holidays are filled with lots of love, and many of us are charmed by the idea of the perfect romantic Christmas. If you have ever wanted to experience a Christmas love like one you would see in a Hallmark holiday movie, this read is for you! This article could help you and your partner create unforgettable holiday experiences.

1. Spend the evening at a Christmas market.

Whether you are on the hunt for gifts, good food, or simply want to feel the holiday magic, try visiting a local Christmas market for all things Christmas! If you are in the greater Toronto area, the Distillery District Christmas market in Toronto is one that you cannot miss. Try out the famous hot chocolate from Balzac’s, or the newly added sushi tacos. Jellycats have been a huge trend over the past year or so, and I can see why, they’re adorable! Luckily, the Distillery District Christmas market has a Jellycat store, which has a large selection of their holiday-themed stuffed animals. I know I’ll be there spending way too much time trying to justify purchasing another, when I have tons already. If you are looking for the perfect Christmas photo-op for your instagram, a Christmas market is the place to be. Going in the evening once the sun has set, makes the experience all the more magical, as you spend a holiday evening under the lights. To make this more romantic, give yourselves a time limit and budget and find one another a sentimental gift to commemorate the experience. Visiting a Christmas market is a must for me and my boyfriend during the holidays (and it’s just another reason for me to recreate another outfit from my Christmas pinterest board.)

2. Have a cozy night in and make memories in the comfort of your own home.

The holidays can get busy, but most of us are just excited to finally have a break from finals season. On those snowy and cold winter nights, sometimes you just want to stay in and relax while also making wholesome memories. This is a date idea that you can curate to your preferences. Start by getting matching Christmas pajamas for the two of you. This is not necessary but it makes the experience more cozy. I’d highly recommend creating a Christmas playlist to get you in the holiday spirit that you can have playing while you enjoy your Christmas activity. One of my must have Christmas songs is Cold December Night by Michael Buble, and let’s be real, all his Christmas music is amazing. Set up your space with Christmas lights, candles, and cozy blankets and pillows to set the mood. I personally like to head to Homesense and Winners around the holidays for amazing holiday home finds. Choose a holiday activity for the night that you two would enjoy.

Whether that be setting up your Christmas tree and decorations or baking and decorating gingerbread cookies, this is where you can get creative and make the night personal to you and your partner. My boyfriend loves to cook while I love to bake, so while he makes dinner, I bake, and we get to spend quality time together while doing this. I usually like to bake my infamous cinnamon rolls and add some holiday themed sprinkles to make them more festive. End the night by watching a holiday movie in your cozy space with blankets, and enjoy some hot cocoa or a glass of wine. Our favourite is Elf, basic I know, but definitely a classic.

3. Unwind and cruise while looking at Christmas lights.

As nice as it can be to spend cold December nights at home, sometimes you might want to get out of the house and engage in a holiday activity that requires minimal effort. If you have access to a vehicle for the evening, wait until it’s dark out and go for a drive to look at Christmas lights. Being a passenger princess while getting to gaze at beautiful holiday lights, sign me up! This could be as simple as a local 10-20 minute cruise in your neighbourhood looking at the holiday decorations of your neighbours or you could take it a step further and find a Christmas light show where you can drive through and take in the whimsical holiday lights. If you enjoy late night drives and having your own concert in the car, this is a perfect date for you. Put that Christmas playlist to use! The holidays can go by quite fast, so embrace the season.

4. Need a hands-on activity? Try out some holiday crafts!

While many enjoy the shopping aspect of Christmas, whether that be for gifts or decorations, make your holiday season more personal by trying out some holiday crafts that could make for great decor pieces and/or gifts. The ideas are infinitely endless when it comes to holiday crafts. I see tons on my TikTok feed everyday and always save them but never get around to actually doing them. If you have the same tendency, this is your time to finally make it happen. Start by finding a craft that two of you would enjoy creating. My boyfriend and I painted Christmas mugs last year because we love to paint, and friends of mine have recommended DIY ornament making. Once you’ve chosen your craft(s), head over to your local art supplies store and gather the supplies you’ll need. Set up your workspace and have some snacks and refreshments available while you craft. This date idea can bring the two of you closer together as you make your personal items. Every holiday season you’ll add more to your collection of holiday crafts and get to look back on the past and remember all the laughs and fun times you had crafting together.

5. Unleash your inner child with one another and spend some time in the snow.

If you love the idea of a nostalgic Christmas, try to spend some time doing what you used to love as a child during the holiday season. For many of us Canadians, this included being outside and enjoying the snowy weather. Ice skating is one activity that is extremely memorable. You don’t both have to know how to ice skate, it makes for a fun filled experience and many more laughs when one (or both) of you don’t know how to skate. Sledding and snow tubing are also some Canadian favourites that give you that nostalgic feeling. If you’re up for a road trip, head over to Blue Mountain, for a fun day in the snow. I went a few years back with my family and it was so much fun. I can only imagine how fun it would be with my partner. Experiencing moments like this with someone you love is a great opportunity to connect and make memories that last. Continue your nostalgic date by playing in the snow, whether that be making snow angels, having a snowball fight, making a snowman, etc. There’s something about these wholesome moments playing as if you are kids that are truly unforgettable.

I’ve always loved Christmas, and it brings me the utmost joy looking back on past holiday seasons. Being in a relationship over the past few years during the holidays has made me love it even more, so if you are in need of some ideas to start creating magical holiday memories with your significant other, try out some of these date ideas. Put your own twist on them, it makes it all the more special.