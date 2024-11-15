This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Fall’s here, and you know what that means—-sweater weather! Time to grab your coziest blanket and dive into some books that’ll warm your soul. Whether snuggled up at home or taking a break between classes, these five reads are perfect for those chilly autumn days.

1. She and her Cat by Makoto Shinkai and Naruki Nagakawa

For a heartwarming start, She and Her Cat is your perfect match. This story dives into the quiet yet powerful bond between a young woman and her cat. Each chapter unfolds through the perspectives of different cats and their owners, making it a tender read that tugs at your heartstrings. Short and sweet, perfect for breezy afternoons…

2. The October Country by Ray Bradbury

A collection of stories as hauntingly beautiful as fall itself, Bradbury’s The October Country will have you turning pages as the nights get longer and spookier. Each story is a little eerie, sung with Bradbury’s lyrical poetic style. It’s the kind of book that reminds you why the season of falling leaves and cozy nights has a mysterious influence upon our hearts.

3. Still Life by Louise Penny

This one’s for all the mystery fans. Still Life is the first book in Louise Penny’s beloved Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series, set in the quaint, idyllic village of Three Pines. The story begins with the unexpected death of Jane Neal, a beloved retired teacher and talented artist, found dead in the woods with an arrow through her heart. Uncovered are hidden secrets, strained relationships, and longstanding grievances that reveal a darker side to the seemingly peaceful town.

4. Little Women by Lousia May Alcott

An oldie but a goodie. Little Women is the ultimate cozy classic, with Alcott’s touching portrayal of sisterhood, growth, and love. Whether it’s Jo’s ambition or Beth’s kindness, there’s a little something in each March sister’s story to warm your heart. Grab your cup of tea, settle in, and get ready to fall in love with this book all over again.

5. Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

Anne with an “e” is your new fall best friend. Set in the picturesque Prince Edward Island, this story follows Anne Shirley, the spirited redhead with endless imagination and a knack for finding herself in, well, “situations.” Montgomery’s descriptions of the island’s landscapes are so vivid that you’ll feel the crisp autumn air right along with Anne. This story is all about joy, friendship, and belonging, making it perfect for when you need a little pick-me-up.

Five cozy reads to keep you company as the leaves fall and the weather cools down. Grab a blanket, make yourself a cup of hot cocoa, (or tea, if that’s more your vibe), and let yourself get lost in the pages.