3 Must-Visit Camping Destinations for an Unforgettable Fall Adventure

Photo: Lisa Mattern

It’s October, the first colourful leaves are starting to fall, and the days are growing shorter. It’s the perfect time to get outdoors! But as lovely as autumn strolls in the low sun are, they aren’t the highlight. Waking up to the first soft rays of sunshine in a snug, warm sleeping bag, taking a quick dip in a slightly chilly lake, and starting the day with a cup of tea by the campfire—that’s what camping is all about.

So how does camping work? You pack a warm and friendly late-summer sun, a thermos of hot tea, a tent, a sleeping mat, a group of adventurous, fun-loving people, and, of course, good vibes. During the day, it’s all about hiking and canoeing. In the evening, you cook classic camp meals, like pasta with sauce or ravioli from a can, on a small portable gas stove.

But where should you go? Here are three spots, just a few hours’ drive from Waterloo, that are perfect for a fall weekend camping trip:

1 – Killarney Provincial Park

Even if the GPS says it’s only about a 5-hour drive from Waterloo, be careful! The journey north takes you pretty close to Toronto, and you definitely don’t want to get stuck in the evening traffic there. But once you arrive, the long drive is absolutely worth it. I highly recommend a campsite that’s off the beaten path, requiring a short hike to reach. I especially loved campsite number H3! A little seclusion from civilization (and, fair warning, from cell service) can really help you relax, enjoy the moment, and have a great time with your travel buddies. In Killarney Provincial Park, renting a canoe is also a great idea—just be sure to book ahead! From the water, you can take in the vibrant forests and striking mountains. You can even reserve small campsites on mini-islands, which you’ll have all to yourself! But be careful: make sure to secure your canoe and store your food away from your tent, tied to a tree with a rope—you never know when a bear might visit!

2 – Algonquin Provincial Park

In about three and a half hours west of Waterloo, you’ll find the astonishing Algonquin Provincial Park. Canoes can also be rented in Algonquin Provincial Park, but I highly recommend doing a hike or two; I particularly enjoyed the Track and Tower Trail. The trail covers a 7.5 km loop, with an additional 5.5 km side trail—perfect for those who prefer a longer hike. It’s located at kilometer 25 on Highway 60 in Algonquin Park, easily accessible and well signposted. For a shorter hike, the 2.3 km Two Rivers Trail also offers a great view. Don’t forget that you’re in bear country here, so it’s best to leave your food in the car! A quick stop at the visitor center museum is also worthwhile to learn a bit more about the park’s history.

3 – Bruce Peninsula National Park

If you don’t want to spend too much time in the car, head to Bruce Peninsula National Park, just about three hours north of Waterloo. While this park is unfortunately often overcrowded in the summer, fall and spring are ideal times for a short trip. The waters of Lake Huron here are crystal clear and turquoise, and the views from the high cliffs are truly breathtaking. You can camp both in the frontcountry at the Cyprus Lake Campground (great for those who prefer showers and flush toilets) or in the backcountry. There’s also plenty to explore and hike outside the National Park on the Bruce Peninsula. From October, parking for many hiking trails, like the Bruce Trail to Lions Head (definitely worth a visit!), will be free again.

There’s only one question left: what should you pack? Besides a change of clothes and camping gear, don’t forget to bring a towel, sunscreen, solid curd soap (safe for use in natural waters), sunglasses, deodorant, insect repellent, toilet paper, bear spray, blister plasters, and a headlamp. I also highly recommend signing up for the Outers Club at the University of Waterloo. As a member, you can rent camping equipment for just a small fee.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy the beautiful late summer and early fall days!

