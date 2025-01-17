The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past winter break, I went to Mexico to visit my family; the last time I saw them was when I was fourteen years old, entering my first year in high school. Now, nineteen, a sophomore in college, was a vast difference from the last time. The cultural shock always hits me whenever I go to Mexico: the vibrant color in homes, grocery stores, and my favorite, my grandparents’ small store that sells snacks.

My parents are from the smallest state in Mexico, called Tlaxacla; most people who ask me where my parents lived always say, “Where’s that located?” as if they never knew that existed. Let me tell you guys, it does indeed exist in Mexico, just about an hour’s drive to Puebla, the town where my parents live, which is called Tocatlan. It happens to be the town of spiders, which you can imagine I was not a fan of. There were spiders everywhere. If you asked, I did have difficulty sleeping, thinking a spider would be in my bed. Guess what? There was one in my bed. I don’t know how, but it was there; not a morning you expect.

Besides the spiders, the food was terrific. I would go downstairs every morning, and my grandma was already cooking us breakfast. I miss her cooking with my cup of coffee; we would eat chicken soup, sopes (tortillas with cheese and salsa), and pork carnitas. We ate various foods down there, but I also tried the hamburger. People know how to add more to it. My burger included a meat patty, ham, bacon, chipotle, onions, hot salsa, onions, and jalapenos. So yes, it was not an American burger, but I would have it. It was a Mexican burger. Chips in Mexico also tasted better. Specifically, these chips are called Adobadas. I would buy myself some freshly made food from local food vendors that tasted amazing, unlike the ones you buy here in stores by the Lay company.

Doctor Simi is also very popular in Mexico. If you aren’t familiar with it, it is a pharmacy called Farmacies Similares, whose mascot is their character, Dr. Simi, who often dances outside the pharmacy. Customers can go to the pharmacy and buy plushies of the character, which I went to buy myself. Another popular item I saw going viral in my town was capybaras. Among my younger cousins, they would go all out for it. The local toy shops would sell them, and street vendors would have a whole stack selling.

Returning to Mexico felt like I was a whole little kid again, especially as I got to play with my cousins. We would go out in the street to play soccer and go on walks, which impressed me because I would follow them. My oldest cousin was ten years old, and the youngest was seven. They knew exactly where they were going. It’s common in Mexico to let kids go out to the store by themselves at a young age. Oftentimes, if I wanted something but had to go to the store to get it, they would always send my younger cousin to come with me to guide me, which I thought was funny because, in the States, you probably might have an adult go with you instead of a child.

My time in Mexico ended, and for some reason, it is always the hardest to say goodbye. In that case, I was saying goodbye to my family. It’s always hard because I only see them briefly, but I get close to them in that span of time. My cousins were more complicated to say goodbye to, as now they would play among themselves, and I wouldn’t be there anymore to play. Knowing that the States is my home, I think about how different my life would’ve been if I grew up in Mexico. Even still, I do know that Mexico is my second home.