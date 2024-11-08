The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All older generations like to talk about nowadays is Gen Z’s and Gen Alphas’s ever-declining attention span. After all, how could they not? With the proliferation of short-form content, including the likes of TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts, etc., most of the younger generation’s idle time is spent scrolling in one form or another. At one point, I was also trapped in this cycle, doomscrolling for hours on end, neglecting work that needed to be done.

This was until I discovered something just as consuming but lacking the constant need to scroll at the mere thought of losing interest. This was, in fact, with video essays.

If Tiktoks are shortening my attention span, then these are increasing mine by tenfold. Whether it’s about random topics I haven’t thought about since the 4th grade or a series I’ve been heavily invested in for years, video essays of all sorts have been booming in popularity over the past few years. This may be due to the ever-shifting YouTube algorithm or Gen Z finally craving something a little longer than a 20-second video, but I’m here for it. Whether you’ve already dipped your toes in and are looking for suggestions or are interested in maximizing that ever-decreasing attention span, here are some recommendations for your next venture.

Horror and History

Wendigoon

Out of all creators making video essays, Wendigoon has become one of my favorites. As an avid horror fan, I am comforted by the topics his channel covers. He explores both fictional and real-world stories, diving into topics I would never have otherwise found myself interested in. This channel is exactly what I find beautiful about video essays. Each is unique in its ideas, overflowing with the passion of its creator. They pull you in and are perfect whether you put them on in the background or call for your undivided attention.

One of the videos I find perfectly encapsulates this idea is “Mystery Flesh Pit National Park.”

Honorable Mentions

Nexpo – For those more invested in online horror and like a good campfire story: “Gemini and the End of the World”

Pastra – Want to know why your favorite game is so good (or possibly not)? Check out “Hello Neighbor: The ABSOLUTE WORST of Mascot Horror“

Want a good story?

hbomberguy

Now, I don’t always find myself in the mood to fear what might be under my bed at night, and I understand if you don’t either. If you want to dive into drama that will, in the end, have absolutely no impact on you as a person, I suggest hbomberguy.

His calm delivery makes his content easy to consume, and I often find myself getting invested in stories I’ve never heard of before. Even light-hearted topics, such as the origin of the Roblox “oof” sound effect, are just as in-depth and jaw-dropping as his serious videos. One of my favorites is “Vaccines and Autism: A Measured Response,” although I think his whole channel is worth checking out.

Honorable Mentions

The Right Opinion offers deep dives into internet drama and has a British accent (if you’re into that). One of my go-to’s is “The Curious Case of CreepShow Art – A Question of Character.”

D’Angelo Wallace – If you’re looking for a content creator offering relatively short but captivating drama, D’Angelo Wallace is your YouTuber. I would suggest “Nice Try, “Liz”, about Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of Theranos.

For bookworms

Nikki Carreon

Although she covers a variety of content, her book reviews are my favorite. One of my current go-tos is her series on Colleen Hoover. Criticism can indirectly weigh down your mood, but I find her style upbeat and comedic enough to deter this effect. “I Read Colleen Hoover’s LOWEST RATED Books” has this perfect balance, and is long enough to listen to throughout your day.

Video Game Lovers

Joseph Anderson

If you don’t consider videos a form of art, Joseph Anderson’s videos will change your mind. The way he can break down a video game in terms of why it works and why it doesn’t is phenomenal. When I find out that he made a video on a game I’m interested in, I felt like I’ve struck gold, whether the nature of the video was positive or not. The method of his critique not only looks at the game but the bigger idea of it, managing to find the beauty in both the good and bad. His video “The Witness – A Great Game That You Shouldnt Play” is one definitely worth watching, whether you know the game or not. It dives into the structure of puzzle games and offers a nuanced view that you don’t typically see.

Honorable Mention

Picking a favorite between the two was extremely close, but don’t let this being the honorable mention deter you from checking out Summoning Salt. The word “niche” is the very definition of this channel. You can find videos about speed runs of your favorite childhood games that will reshape how you view them for the rest of your life, seeing skill levels you didn’t think were possible. I don’t have a vested interest in speedrunning, but Summoning Salt can create a story that will suck you in and have you rooting for people you didn’t know existed until 20 minutes ago. A great video to get you started is “The History of Wii Sports Resort Gold World Records.”