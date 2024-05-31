Student Cinephiles: 5 Must Watches for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students navigating the ups and downs of campus life, there’s nothing quite like finding a TV show or movie that resonates with our experiences and incorporates some entertaining hyperbole. From late-night study sessions to finding your closest friends and everything in between, these stories capture the essence of what it means to be a college student in all its glory. So, let’s dive into some of our favorite shows and movies that make us feel right at home in the chaotic, yet unforgettable world, of higher education.

“Legally Blonde” (Movie): When watching “Legally Blonde,” it’s hard not to see ourselves in Elle Woods, the fearless sorority girl turned Harvard Law School student. Elle’s journey to prove herself in a world of legal eagles is empowering and inspiring, reminding us that we’re capable of anything we set our minds to, no matter how pink our wardrobes may be. “Grown-ish” (TV Show): “Grown-ish” hits close to home with its honest portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of campus life. Watching Zoey and her friends navigate relationships, identity struggles, and academic pressures feels like peeking into a mirror reflecting our own experiences, making us feel seen and understood in a way that’s both comforting and relatable. “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (TV Show): Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” doesn’t shy away from the messy, awkward, and laughable aspects of college life. From cringe-worthy hookups to roommate drama and existential crises, the show captures the rollercoaster ride of emotions that comes with finding ourselves in the midst of the chaos of campus culture. “Good Will Hunting” (Movie): While “Good Will Hunting” may not be your typical college movie, its themes of self-discovery and intellectual pursuit resonate deeply with us as college students. Will Hunting’s journey from troubled janitor to math prodigy reminds us that education has the power to change lives and that sometimes, the most extraordinary talents can be found in the most unexpected places. “Pitch Perfect” (Movie): As members of our college’s a cappella group, “Pitch Perfect” is like a love letter to the world we inhabit. Watching the Barden Bellas sing their hearts out and compete against rival teams brings back memories of late-night rehearsals, pitch-perfect performances, and the unbreakable bonds forged through music and camaraderie.

Whether we’re laughing along with Elle Woods, rooting for Zoey Johnson, or singing with the Barden Bellas, these shows and movies make us feel like we’re not alone in this crazy journey called college. They remind us that no matter how tough things may get, there’s always a community of fellow students out there who understand what we’re going through, and that’s a comforting thought indeed.