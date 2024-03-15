Spring Has Sprung: U District Cherry Blossom Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

As we wrap up Winter Quarter and get ready for spring, there is much anticipation for the weeks instead. Spring Quarter is my favorite time of year at UW: the days are longer, the weather is sunnier, and, most notably, the quarter begins with the cherry blossoms blooming. For a few weeks, the Quad is transformed by a display of pale pink flowers. Tourists travel from all over to witness peak bloom, and luckily for UW students, the effort to see these blossoms couldn’t be easier. Whether you’re looking for the perfect photo opportunity, or simply want to enjoy their beauty, the cherry blossom trees are truly a sight to behold. But what if I told you that cherry blossom season is more than just visiting the Quad?

© Courtesy of The U District Partnership

The U District Cherry Blossom Festival is back and better than ever! With more than 80 businesses providing cherry blossom-themed specials, there are many opportunities to celebrate the cherry blossoms this March. The event is coordinated by the U District Partnership (UDP), the lead economic development organization that works to improve and promote Seattle’s University District. Read UDP’s statement below to learn all about this year’s festival.

Statement From the U District Partnership:

The U District Partnership is thrilled to announce the return of the U District Cherry Blossom Festival from

Saturday, March 16th through Monday, April 1st. As the cherry blossoms unleash a vibrant display of pink and white,

the U District will once again come to life with over 80 businesses offering cherry blossom-themed specials to celebrate the arrival of spring and the blooming of the cherry trees on the University of Washington campus.

People from around the region flock to the University of Washington campus each year to see Seattle’s world-renowned cherry blossoms transform the UW Quad into shades of pink. The 29 Yoshino cherry trees that line the UW Quad are on track to reach ‘peak bloom’ the last week of March. Originally a gift from Japan to the United States in 1912, the iconic Yoshino trees were first planted at the Washington Park Arboretum and eventually relocated to the main campus.

During the U District Cherry Blossom Festival, visitors to the UW’s iconic cherry trees are also invited to enjoy cherry-themed promotions throughout the U District. For the third year in a row, the U District Partnership has partnered with small businesses to create a unique U District menu available during the festival that includes cherry and blossom-themed savory bites and festival specials, treats and desserts, coffee drinks and bubble tea, cocktails and brews, and retail products and discounts.

HOW TO ENJOY THE CHERRY BLOSSOMS & FESTIVAL

Early morning blossom viewers can grab a Berry Blossom Cold Brew from Sip House or a Cherry Mocha from Leon Coffee as they make their way to the UW Quad. For more sweet treats, pick up a Sakura Macaroon from Time Bistro or a cherry milk tea from Cafe Happy. Afternoon festival goers can try the Cherry Blossom Jianbing Pork from Master Bing, Pink Cherry Dumplings from Xi’an Noodles, or a pink cherry blossom lassi from Cedars Restaurant. Sunset viewers can sip a Cherry Saison at Big Time Brewery or the Blossom Hunter brew from Ladd & Lass Brewing. See the full menu online.

Area retailers will also be offering festival-themed products, including cherry blossom art at Gargoyles Statuary, cherry blossom candles and cards at Magus Books, UW Cherry Blossom gear at University Book Store, a festival discount at Woolly Mammoth Shoes, and gifts with purchase at Lulumiere, Hi-Fi Lo-Fi, and more. Don’t forget to include your dog in the cherry blossom celebration! Before Rover sits for the photo op, take him down to Classic & Classy Dog Spa for a cherry blossom wash & goody bag.

In addition to the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run returns March 23, 24 and 30 and welcomes runners and walkers to join the ‘legion of bloom’ on a course that winds through some of the best spots to view the blossoms. Additionally, the U District Farmers Market takes place every Saturday on University Way NE from 9am-2pm and is the largest, and longest-running farmers’ market in the city!

© Courtesy of The U District Partnership

For more information about the U District Cherry Blossom Festival, click here. To learn more about the U District Partnership, visit udistrictpartnership.org.