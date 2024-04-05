Spring has Sprung at UW! Here’s How to Take Advantage of It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

If you’ve been to the Quad recently, you may have noticed it looks a little different. Did you notice the gorgeous cherry blossoms first? Or the MASSES of people preventing you from getting to class? Or maybe the constant stream of cars inching around campus and honking? No matter what drew your attention first, these are all sure-fire signs that spring has sprung on UW Seattle’s campus. Seasonal depression has lifted, the rainy days are sparser, flowers are blooming (tourists are, too, but let’s ignore them for now), and the birds are singing! Can you tell I’m excited?

With all this excitement, there’s a million fun things to be done–so many, in fact, I’ll give you some pointers on where to start.

SEE THE CHERRY BLOSSOMS

Let’s be real, we all saw this one coming. Though the weekend of March 23rd was the best time to see these breathtaking trees, the flowers last for a few weeks, so make sure to go see them if you haven’t! If you can, I recommend going in the morning or early afternoon on a weekday–the weekends are insane. The cherry blossoms are quite the sight to see, and a great photo op for some grad pictures or a new phone lock screen. Enjoy them while you can!

FREMONT SUNDAY MARKET

The Fremont Sunday Market is definitely a fan favorite. I went two weeks ago and it was moved under a bridge for the winter – so sad – but it’s now moving back outside to 34th Street on April 7th, making it the perfect place to spend a Sunday! There’s food, drinks, jewelry, secondhand items, and music–everything you could ever need for a fun spring day. I highly recommend checking out the crepe tent (I can’t find the name of it, but it’s so yummy) for a snack!

DAYS AT THE CUT

Suns out, buns out! When the sun is out, you can find the majority of UW students laying out by the Cut. Found in between Lake Washington and Lake Union, the Cut is by far my favorite way to spend a sunny afternoon on campus. You can pull out your swimsuit and try to tan, hop in the water when you get too hot, and then do it all over again! The Cut is also perfect for a little picnic–maybe even a date, perhaps. Seattle can sometimes feel a little too urban, so getting out to touch grass is key in the springtime. Make sure to grab some sunscreen if the UV Index happens to get above the usual 3!

FOLLOW THE BURKE-GILMAN

The Burke-Gilman features perfect urban and nature views. Depending on where you start, you can walk through UW campus, see some cute homes, go by the water, and get an amazing view of downtown! If you’re sick and tired of the treadmill, hit the Burke-Gilman. I really enjoy taking sunset walks on the trail, and I’m looking forward to being able to walk and run on it when the sun is out! I’m realizing I keep mentioning the sun, so for some context, I’m a Southern Californian who misses the sun. A lot. Take a friend and get those steps in!

GO SEE THE MARINERS

Did you know the Mariners have $10 college nights? Well, now you do! Spring is the start of baseball season, and if you love hot dogs and watching sports (or even if you don’t) a Mariner’s game is a fun event you can attend with friends. They have 6 nights this spring where college students can attend games for only $10! I know I’ll be taking advantage of the discount (even though I am an Angels fan) and you should too. Here’s the link to those tickets!

Happy Spring, Huskies! I hope you take my advice and enjoy yourself this quarter to make up for the depression and darkness that came with winter quarter. ;)