Shaving vs. Waxing: Pros and Cons

With summer just around the corner, I’m sure you’re starting to think about shaving, or maybe waxing. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve wondered which one is best. In this article, we will break down the benefits and drawbacks of shaving and waxing.

Affordability— In general, shaving is more affordable than waxing. Razors can range from $5 to $100. At home waxing is around the $30 to $100 range and professional waxing being anywhere from $50 to $300 (for a full body wax). However, if you use multiple products to shave such as shaving cream, an exfoliation scrub, shaving oil, or shaving aftercare, your individual shaving cost could be more than a wax. Furthermore, waxing is only every 3 to 5 weeks whereas shaving generally ranges from two weeks to two or three times a week, depending on the person.

Skill— Both waxing and shaving require skill, but waxing is slightly harder. Shaving is pretty straightforward, and most people learn what works best for their body after a little while. With waxing, there is a technique. If you do sugar waxing, you have a bit more flexibility, but in general you should making a flicking motion when removing the wax. If you’re someone who gets nervous when waxing, it might be more difficult for you as sweating adds to the process, and your technique makes a pretty big difference. Of course it depends on the person, but shaving is widely regarded as easier.

Effectiveness— Waxing typically gets all of the hair off for a while, since it removes hair from the root. Shaving cuts the hair from the surface of the skin, which is why is grows back quicker and people tend to have more often than wax. Additionally, with shaving you have to make sure you shave every part you want off. Waxing is a bit more simple, because you can do chunks of your skin at a time, as opposed to going over each strip of your skin with a razor. It is said that waxing results in less ingrown hair, especially if you do it frequently over time, but again, this can always depend on the person.

So which one is best for you? If you’re someone who doesn’t mind a bit of pain and doesn’t mind investing to get a clean, even look that last for weeks, then waxing could be for you. But if you prefer something quick, easy and accessible, shaving is probably the way to go. If you’re going to start waxing, I would recommend starting with strips, as they’re the easiest to use. If neither of these options sound appeal to you, you could try hair removal cream or laser hair removal, although both have their own pros and cons, and I would suggest researching them more before you give them a try.