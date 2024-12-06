The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I call listening to 30-plus minute YouTube videos my “podcasts.” Flip the phone over, do my skincare or clean the apartment, learn something new, it’s the best way to spend an hour or four. From a comprehensive history of the Cold War or a feminist interpretation of Frankenstein, YouTube is the place to go, and none do it better—in my opinion—than hbomberguy.

Harry Brewis, better known as “hbomberguy,” is an occasional YouTuber, and by that I mean, we’re lucky if he posts a video once a year. However, that much time is needed to research, write, shoot, and produce such high-quality video essays on a variety of topics. As one of the most prominent early members of “breadtube,” a collection of left-leaning content creators that sprung up around the mid-2010s, Brewis’ content has covered incels, male power fantasies in video games, racism in fandom spaces, and more. He has continued to use this political lens in his most recent content, covering many similar pop culture topics, so, if you are a fan of the old, you’ll be more than happy with the new. He’s consistent, and consistently good, at that.

Something within me feels that we have a new video coming, perhaps because hbomberguy’s most recent video is more than 11-months old and because he posted a single post on his Instagram with the caption: “hello.” So, for those of you who don’t know where to start with his content, I’m here to help, even though they’re all great!

Number 10: “Weighing the Value of Director’s Cuts”

Okay… this is unfair, but the only reason this ranked at 10 is because I haven’t watched it. I’m sure it’s great, though!

Number 9: “Pathologic is Genius, And Here’s Why”

It feels strange to rank such an intriguing video game commentary video so low, but that goes to show how good the rest of this top 10 is. My main issue is that the video does not have a proper conclusion, and as someone who actually enjoys spoilers, I wish I had more information about the end of the game.

Number 8: “The War on Christmas: A Measured Response”

While somewhat topical given how close we are to the holidays, with how much the topic of “the War on Christmas” has developed over the years, this video lacks some information. Obviously, there was no way to account for the recent developments, but it may leave you feeling slightly unprepared for discussions this holiday season.

Number 7: “RWBY Is Disappointing, And Here’s Why”

I love media analysis on media I know nothing about, who doesn’t? This video is packed full of media criticism but lacks the societal analysis and critique I crave from video essays. Still, a very funny video that contains a surprising amount of heart.

Number 6: “Deus X: Human Revolution is FINE, And Here’s Why”

Ooh, now we’re entering the 3-plus hour range I love so much! This video spends a majority of the time comparing gameplay from the previous game in the series (the original “Deus Ex”) which isn’t exactly my cup of tea as a story-focused player. But! The side-by-side comparisons show how some game corporations–and corporations, in general–cut corners to attract the masses, sidelining their most loyal fans, and appealing no one in the process. Sad, but predictable.

Number 5: “Vaccines and Autism: A Measured Response”

I can’t believe one guy set us back a few decades… Who knew that we would still be impacted today by a massively skewed study that was set up to prove a man’s hypothesis? Actually, not all that surprising when it’s written out.

Number 4: “Fallout: New Vegas Is Genius, And Here’s Why”

Here’s a game I know about! Not only is Fallout: New Vegas a great game, but it is full of the political commentary I expect from a post-apocalyptic work, so hbomberguy really gets to show off his breadtube roots. Yes, we still get plenty of gameplay commentary, but it goes to show how much it matters to listen to your fans. Deus Ex: Human Revolution has something to learn.

Number 3: “Plagiarism and You(Tube)”

One word for this video: iconic. I remember where I was when this video dropped. It was 2 am, I was in bed and shot up repeating “Oh my god” for a solid 10 seconds. Sorry to my roomates… When I tell you this is the level of research and journalism I aspire to, I am not speaking hyperbolically. Brewis brought YouTube to its’ knees for weeks following this video, you’ll have to see why.

Number 2: “Climate Denial: A Measured Response”

Ben Shapiro has never been able to live this video down since it was released more than 5 years ago. Thank you, Harry.

Number 1: “ROBLOX_OOF.mp3”

This may be the clearest example of what it is like to fall down a rabbit hole and descend into madness at the same time. Who knew searching for the source of the Roblox “oof” sound could give me an anxiety attack? In the best way possible, that is! Just watch it, Tommy Tallarico deserves the recognition.

(You’ll get that joke after watching the video!)