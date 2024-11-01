Rainy Day Activities More Fun Than Frolicking in the Sun

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be a hard transition from Summer to Autumn. Like most people that chose to live in Washington I don’t mind the rain, but sometimes it can be a bit much. Here are some ideas for indoor actives you can do on a rainy day, that are just as fun as frolicking outside.

1. Learn How to Crochet

This may seem intimidating, but it’s not hard at all. In my opinion, crocheting is much easier to pick up than knitting. I would recommend purchasing a 5 to 6 millimeter crochet needle (the bigger the easier) and cheap yarn to start. A needle and yarn should cost you under $20. To start, I would try making a beanie or scarf. There are many helpful tutorials on YouTube, which is how most people learn.

2. Host an Arts and Crafts Night

This is personally my favorite on the list. Invite your close friends over for an arts and crafts night! This is a great way to stay in touch which can be hard as it starts to get darker earlier. If you’re looking for something chill, you could just grab some colored pencils or watercolors and a pad of canvas paper. However, if you wanted something a little more exciting you could try candle painting, pottery, or pumpkin carving. It’s also super fun to incorporate a theme!

3. Go to a Show

Going to shows are perfect for when it starts to get cold. This could include anywhere from a movie to a full broadway production. In addition to being exciting, the goal of most movies and shows are to invoke some sort of emotion out of you. If you’re starting to feel down, this could be a great way to perk yourself up. One of my favorite outing, which I wish I could go to more, is the ballet. Tickets to most live shows or movies range anywhere from $15 to $100.

4. Learn to Make a New Soup

Soup is perfect for the fall and winter seasons, so what better time to learn how to cook one more? There’s always the classics, like chili and minestrone, but I think you can take it up a notch. Try a soup that either incorporates a fall or winter vegetable, like squash, or take a soup that you’ve always loved, maybe you’ve had it at a restaurant or you’re best friend’s house, and make your own version. Not only is this one fun, but it’s practical.

5. Go for Drives

Please, please, please be safe. This is a once in a while activity. However, this is my favorite way to embrace the rain. Turn on your rainy day playlist, drive slow, crack the windows and maybe even stick your hand out.