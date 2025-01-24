The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year begins, I can’t wait to see what albums come with it. This last year was a great year for music with incredible albums from every genre you can imagine. I’ve often been told that I don’t seem like I listen to current music, so I guess I’m trying to prove everyone wrong with this article. While I am a massive fan of music from before I was born and many of my most listened to albums this year include the likes of Jeff Buckley and The Replacements, I am always hungry for new music. Without further ado, these are 10 of last year’s albums that stick out the most to me.

10. Two Star & the Dream Police – Mk.Gee

I saw Mk.Gee once when they were opening for Wallows at the beginning of 2019 and had a couple of songs I really liked. They were a band that was very classic 2019 bedroom pop at the time, so I was surprised to hear that they were getting more recognition this year. This album was a step up from what I remember them sounding like, and I have to say my favorite track is “I Want” simply because the instrumentals feel like being lost in a mall in 1989, and what more can you ask from a song?

9. Cartoon Darkness – Amyl and the Sniffers

I was first introduced to this band by my friend a couple of years ago and was specifically told “You can’t make a top albums of 2024 article without listening to Cartoon Darkness.” She couldn’t have been more correct. This Australian rock album is the perfect soundtrack for a power walk or homework cram session. “Tiny Bikini” will surely be a song of the summer for me.

8. TANGK-IDLES

As a long time fan of IDLES’ “Never Fight a Man with a Perm”, I wasn’t sure of this album at first. It sounded much calmer and less aggressive than what I was used to from them. However, as soon as “Gift Horse” came on, I knew I would be a fan of this album, and I was definitely right.

7. VIVA HINDS-Hinds

I listened to “En Forma” off this album almost every day this year. It’s an amazingly catchy song (and a great way to work on your Spanish). I recently listened to it all the way through and was happy to say my expectations of a new HINDS album were definitely met. They consistently bring Spanish indie rock that you can’t help but get up and dance to, and this album is no exception.

6. Alligator Bites Never Heal–Doechii

I, like many, didn’t discover Doechii until this year. While I’m definitely not the first to say it, I can’t express how amazing her craft is. With one of the most amazing tiny desks I’ve ever seen, she’s delivered the perfect album for late night drives with friends or getting ready to go out. “Nissan Altima” has got to be my favorite, but “Denial is a River” is so impressive. It takes a lot to be able to make a song that’s really just a conversation over a simple beat that I still find myself dancing to. It’s flawlessly played in her tiny desk concert, making it all the more impressive.

5. A Dream Is All We Know-The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs are another long time favorite for me. They make songs that are usually described as very silly that match the way they dress. But some of their songs will hit you in the heart out of nowhere. While this album didn’t have any songs that middle school me would’ve gotten teary-eyed to, it’s probably one of the best I’ve heard from them, especially “Rock on (Over and Over)” which is the perfect end to this album.

4. Manning Fireworks-MJ Lenderman

MJ Lenderman is one of my favorite voices to hear come in on a song. His band Wednesday has so many songs that I consider his voice the glue to. It was really nice to listen to an album that’s all him though. “She’s Leaving You” is the perfect song for a rainy day drive or just walking around campus. His guitar skills will never fail to blow me away, and this album is great at creating nostalgia for something I haven’t experienced.

3. NO HANDS-Joey Valence and Brae

I discovered JVB at Capitol Hill Block Party last summer and was instantly obsessed. I kept telling my friend we were seeing the current Beastie Boys, and I couldn’t have been more right. This album evokes every white boy rap album of the late 80s and 90s, and I never skip any of it. The album cover is exactly what the music sounds like. It’s so important to me to bring back old genres of music, (even the funny ones), and who better to do that than someone with this hair?

2. Bright Future-Adrianne Lenker

I was lucky enough to also see Adrianne Lenker this year after many years of her being on my Spotify Wrapped. I was amazed at the sounds of this album and it might be my favorite of all time from her. “Sadness as a Gift” is a message that I really felt like I needed this year, and her voice and guitar skills were perfect for delivering it. She paints a picture so clearly and beautifully, that I firmly believe anyone listening to this album will be transported somewhere else in their mind.

1. CHROMAKOPIA-Tyler, the Creator

It was a difficult choice, but like so many other people, this album was my #1 this year. I’m always so excited for a new album from Tyler, but this one blew me away. While I wasn’t sure about the middle few songs for a bit, it’s become a zero skips album for me. My favorites bounce between “St. Chroma,” “Rah Tah Tah,” “Sticky,” and “Balloon,” but this is an album that deserves a full listen through if you haven’t yet. I’ve got tickets to see him in March, and have been thinking about it every day. Like all of his albums, it’s the perfect blend of storytelling and dance music that even connects back to his older work.

I can’t wait to see what these artists, and many more of my favorites, have in store for this coming year, but for now, these 10 albums will absolutely be on repeat.