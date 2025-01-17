The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The month was January in the 24th year of the second millennia. A 20-year-old second year University student set her Goodreads challenge to 25 books, thinking several books per month will be a breeze, especially because she had just picked up a five-book series with a five-book sequel series. Nearly twelve months later, I still have 10 books to go.

My year started in the fantastical world of Rick Riordian’s Percy Jackson series. When I wasn’t stuck with my fourth scholarly paper of the week, I was traveling across the modern U.S, battling giants and titans alongside teenagers… I did not get to read this series growing up, but it was nostalgic and a fun, quick read nonetheless. Percy Jackson gave me the energy I needed to start my year.

After the Percy Jackson series, I moved on to Heroes of Olympus; however, I stopped at the ending of Mark of Athena, where Percy and Annabeth fall to the pits of Tartarus. What a cliffhanger! Though I wanted to move on to the House of Hades immediately, I had to wait for Winter quarter. 2024 was nearing its end, and finals became my own biggest villian to slay.

After an exciting yet busy Spring 2024 completing an internship abroad in Spain, I came home for the summer with my reading challenge far from my mind. I dedicated most of the summer to writing and saw the end of my first full novel, which I had begun writing in my first quarter at UW in 2022.

Though my energy was diverted, I still managed to fit some good reads into my brat summer! I began by speed-reading two short romance novels, Icebreaker by Hannah Grace and the House-sitting Trap by Khloe Olivera. These books were a solid two out of five stars, but got me out of my reading slump. I went on to read the first two books in Victoria Aveyard’s newest completed trilogy, Realm Breaker. Aveyard has been one of my longtime favorites, and her newest series did not disappoint. I am excited to read the third installment, once I am able to get my hands on a physical copy. The tally was up to 11 out of 25 books.

I began August with a quick, 11pm to 3am read, as one does; I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang. This book is perfect for fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han — a solid four stars.

My summer ended with the third book in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson: As Good as Dead. Rarely do I hand out five star reviews, but I appreciate when a writer can finish a series strong, and Jackson did just that. If you haven’t seen the new Netflix adaptation of the first book, I do recommend it.

Right before the Autumn quarter of my senior year began, I read another quick romance, The Sweetest Thing by K.V. Jones. I now had 11 books to go, though it didn’t dawn on me yet how little time I had.

I managed to squeeze in one quick read, Bittersweet Love by Q.B. Tyler, which was honestly one of the hardest reads of the year. This quarter proved to be the most difficult for me, as the workload is different now that I am a graduating senior. I gave myself some grace during this time, though by late November I knew I had to do something about my dying hobby.

Many would give up, conceding the challenge and being proud of the 15 books they managed to read during the fastest year of our lives. I am not many. When I turned in my last final on Dec. 12, I bet myself I could read 10 books before the year ended. As I write this, I have 16 days to finish and 1.5 books down.

I’ve decided to finish the Heroes of Olympus series, picking up where I left back in March. Afterwards, I will probably fill the gaps with quick romance reads that do not take too much time and are pure entertainment. Perhaps I will squeeze in a murder mystery (recommendations are welcomed)!

Even if I am unsuccessful, it is important to honor silly little habits in a fast-moving, short-form world. I know the little girl in me who loved to get lost in dystopian fantasy would be proud I was still reading as avidly as I did back then. What can you do to honor the child in you in a world that makes it increasingly harder to just be?

I hope you find a little light as I am during this winter vacation, may the year end with as much grace and peace as you deserve!