Kendrick’s GNX is Quite Literally Music to My Ears

At 9 AM on Friday, November 22nd, I was at the gym finishing my last set of Bulgarian split squats when my phone buzzed with a text. It was a screenshot from Spotify accompanied by one word: “Dude.” Kendrick Lamar had secretly dropped his sixth studio album. It was a glorious day.

If you know me, you know Kendrick Lamar has been my number one artist for years. I have an 18-inch poster of him hanging by my bed, and I was front and center at the barricade for his set at Outside Lands in August 2023. His music is a masterclass in poetry and storytelling, seamlessly blending raw vulnerability with sharp lyricism and unique melodies. His 2015 album, To Pimp A Butterfly, delves into racism, community, and spirituality, while his 2017 Pulitzer Prize winning album DAMN. focuses on reconciliation and redemption. Kendrick’s lyrics are profound yet versatile—equally suited for lifting, dancing, studying, and, above all, connecting with. Kendrick has a unique ability to juxtapose masculine and feminine energies, weaving together deeply personal experiences with broader systemic issues — all while throwing shade at fellow rapper Drake. His latest album, GNX, is no exception.

Kendrick’s GNX leverages public fascination with his ongoing feud with Drake and reexamines industry tensions with Sean Combs (P. Diddy), reflecting his artistic choice to turn personal and professional confrontations into compelling, introspective art Moreover, he affirms his artistic identity, building on themes from earlier works like DAMN. and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers through discussions of self-discovery and personal growth. He continues to redefine boundaries in hip-hop by combining introspection with cultural critique, solidifying his legacy as a dominant force in the genre, embodying the idea that “it’s just big [him]” (“Like That,” Future).

Even on a purely musical level, Kendrick challenges current norms, pushing back against the trend of seemingly AI-generated, indifferent songs. He redefines what meaningful, innovative music can be by infusing his work with intentionality and emotional depth. As my younger brother — a fellow K-Dot aficionado — puts it: “Kendrick defies subgenres of hip hop in this album, blending conscious rap with a West Coast G-funk flair.” GNX experiments with jazz-rap on tracks like “peekaboo,” Southern rap on “hey now,” and heartfelt collaborations throughout with SZA and lesser-known artists like Lefty Gunplay and AzChike. My personal favorite, “luther,” samples the 1982 duet “If This World Were Mine” by Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross, fusing soulful melodies with Kendrick’s signature style. He even pays tribute to rap legends like 2Pac on the track “reincarnated.”

While it certainly was an arm and a leg ($624) to purchase tickets to his and SZA’s 2025 massive stadium tour (thank you, Ticketmaster), there is nothing quite like slam poetry live. Kendrick is truly in a league of his own, and his concert is worth every penny. It’s suspected that this “Grand National Tour,” will be similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, comprising Kendrick and SZA’s entire discography, with performances spanning multiple albums and different musical phases. It will be a thorough celebration of growth, reflecting both the personal evolution of the artists and the societal developments that have occurred throughout their hip-hop careers. From “m.A.A.d city” to “United in Grief,” Kendrick will touch on his own Eras — from personal struggles with identity and systemic oppression, in tandem with the collective trauma that shapes communities and ignites change.

In short, GNX is a bold declaration of Kendrick’s dominance in the hip-hop world and a testament to his versatility and continued evolution as an artist. As my brother puts it: “He’s still on his victory lap, which began [earlier this year] with Not Like Us.” Kendrick Lamar isn’t just an artist; he’s a movement. And GNX is just his latest masterpiece.