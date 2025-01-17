The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

A common New Year’s Resolution is to read more books. And while reading is both engaging and relaxing, it is easy to slip and let other priorities or interests take over. If you want to read more books in the new year, here are my top tips for maintaining consistent reading throughout the year and avoiding that “reading slump.”

Read multiple books at the same time

It’s not for everyone, but I am a big fan of reading multiple books at the same time. Focusing too much on one book means that, even if you’re in the mood to read, you may not be up for your current read. My favorite thing is to read a nonfiction or more serious book slowly while taking breaks to read faster paced fiction books.

Take breaks from books

In September, I read probably 80% of a book and didn’t finish it until a few weeks ago. While this may not work for everyone, I love to let myself take breaks from books and come back.

Read alongside others

Finding a few friends to read the same book will keep you on track and hold you accountable. It doesn’t have to be as formal as a book club. In fact, this summer I read a book that my favorite podcaster, Brooke Averick, recommended and later discussed on her podcast. This helped me through the long book because I wanted to listen to the episode and relate.

Set goals

Setting a long-term goal for the year can help you stay on track. I prefer a longer goal so I can make up for my busier months during the breaks. If you’re a competitive person, the motivation to win can help you through a long “to be read” list. This year, I read more books than my brother and the need to beat him definitely kept me reading.

Track

Similarly, downloading Goodreads or StoryGraph (I prefer StoryGraph) is essential if you want to read more books this year. It’ll motivate you to keep reading just to be able to check it off your list. Additionally, you can see what your friends and family are reading and get great recommendations.

Find shorter books

There’s nothing wrong with a shorter book. In fact, shorter books can be the perfect transition after losing the motivation to read. As mentioned above, sometimes all you need is that promise of crossing a book off your list.

Take the pressure off

Amongst my suggestions to motivate yourself to read more and stay on track, I also think that allowing time off for reading is totally fine. Most importantly, remember that reading is a hobby, and while it’s great to stay consistent with it, it’s ultimately for your enjoyment.

Happy reading!