From UW to the NFL: Draft Recap

Back in December 2022, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced that he would stay at the University of Washington for one more year: posting a video on social media saying, “The job is still not finished.” In fact, many players delayed declaring for the NFL draft, believing that they had a legitimate chance at being national champions.

Their unwavering confidence in this team paid off. UW’s 2023 football season was historic: 14 consecutive wins, 3-0 against rival teams, hosting ESPN’s College GameDay, a Heisman Trophy finalist, Pac-12 champions, Sugar Bowl champions, and competing in College Football Playoff National Championship. The atmosphere on campus was electric, amplifying with each win, as the dream of being national champions became more and more likely to come to fruition.

Even though the result of the National Championship was disappointing, as UW lost to the University of Michigan, this team was rewarded for their successes. 13 players declared for the NFL draft; 10 players got drafted, which is a record in the Pac-12 era; it was the second time in program history that three UW players were drafted in the first round; and this was the first time two Huskies were taken in the top 10 since 1941.

Which teams drafted players from the University of Washington? Which teams signed Huskies as undrafted free agents? Here is a UW-specific recap of the 2024 NFL draft.

Michael Penix Jr. (QB)

In the first round, with the 8th overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.

Rome Odunze (WR)

In the first round, with the 9th overall pick, the Chicago Bears selected Rome Odunze.

Troy Fautanu (OT)

In the first round, with the 20th overall pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Troy Fautanu.

Ja’Lynn Polk (WR)

In the second round, with the 37th overall pick, the New England Patriots selected Ja’Lynn Polk.

Roger Rosengarten (OT)

In the second round, with the 62nd overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens selected Roger Rosengarten.

Bralen Trice (DE)

In the third round, with the 74th overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons selected Bralen Trice.

Jalen McMillan (WR)

In the third round, with the 92nd overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jalen McMillan.

Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB)

In the fifth round, with the 160th overall pick, the Buffalo Bills selected Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Dominique Hampton (S)

In the fifth round, with the 161st overall pick, the Washington Commanders selected Dominique Hampton.

Devin Culp (TE)

In the seventh round, with the 246th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Devin Culp.

Dillon Johnson (RB)

The Tennessee Titans signed Dillon Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

Tuli Letuligasenoa (DT)

The Los Angeles Rams signed Tuli Letuligasenoa as an undrafted free agent.

Jack Westover (TE)

The Seattle Seahawks signed Jack Westover as an undrafted free agent.

Thank you to the 2023 UW football team for such an unforgettable season. And to those who finished their collegiate football careers, Husky Nation wishes you the best of luck in the NFL.