The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

In the fast-paced and ever-changing world of higher education, sometimes all we need is a way to wind down at the end of the day. For some, this looks like watching TV, reading a book, or taking a long shower, but for me, fishkeeping is my go-to, and it can be yours too. Although not the lowest maintenance, fish are perfect for students looking for an apartment and dorm-friendly pet.

Tip: Petco is easy to access but can be expensive. Monitor the website for frequent sales, and make sure to price match their website when in-store. They are great for substrate tanks and occasionally fish. Filters, heaters, and plants can be found cheaper online or at a similar price at local pet stores.

Original Illustration by Her Campus Media

The basics – Tanks

5 Gallons

The bare minimum for a tank is around 5 gallons, and if you’re looking for something cheap, Petco has frequent sales for tanks, with a 5-gallon tank going for around 12 dollars. This size tank is excellent for betta fish, shrimp, or a few guppies (probably not more than 3!). Though limited in its stocking choices, its small size makes it easy to move between apartments and dorms.

10 Gallons

A 10-gallon tank is one of my favorite tank sizes, as it can easily fit on top of a dresser and has various stocking options. 10-gallon tanks (on sale) at Petco are around 15 dollars and still carry the benefit of being easy to transport. Your stocking options include a very happy betta, a small school of rasboras, or platies. Although fun, the schooling fish need an environment that provides lots of enrichment when kept in a smaller tank, increasing your startup cost.

20 Gallons +

Although hard to transport, especially without a car, 20 gallons provides the opportunity to have a beautiful ecosystem of your creation. A large tank allows you to cohabitate multiple species of fish, opening your options to tetras, goldfish, corydoras, catfish, and essentially any freshwater fish you can find at your local Petco. It’s essential to research compatibilities, as adequate space does not mean peaceful living. Although many fish are labeled as “peaceful” or “community fish,” issues with territory and tank levels can cause stress and sometimes the loss of a fish.

Overstocking and Cycling

It’s important to ensure your fish are in a proper tank size to prevent overstocking. Overstocking happens when the fish have too heavy a bioload for the tank’s natural cycles to keep balance, leading to issues with ammonia, nitrates, and nitrites. It can also stress out fish, making them more prone to sickness and decreasing their lifespan and overall quality of life.

Overstocking often stems from a tank’s inability to cycle properly. Adding many fish to a new tank suddenly introduces a lot of waste that will quickly decompose and release ammonia. Your tank will not yet have enough beneficial bacteria to handle it properly, leading to unhealthy and unhappy pets.

Issues of slight overstocking in an established (fully cycled) tank can often be mitigated with a strong filter, frequent water changes, and plenty of live plants to foster beneficial bacteria to maintain a proper nitrogen cycle in your fish tank.

Additional information about nitrogen cycles in fish tanks can be found here, including information on properly cycling a tank.

Water Conditions

Besides cycling, your water needs to be properly conditioned for your fish and their needs. The bare minimum is getting a conditioner that removes chlorine from the water, as it is toxic to fish. The community census on the best conditioner is SeaChem Prime, as it helps your nitrogen cycle if it’s a new tank. Seachem also offers many other useful products, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you need any fish supplies.

Alongside conditioner, water changes are a part of routine maintenance to upkeep water conditions. These typically involve removing about 25-33 percent of the water and replacing it with fresh water around once a week in new tanks. Well-established, well-filtered/heavily planted tanks require less frequent water changes, only needing a water change once a month or so. You should NOT remove all water in the tank when doing a water change, as it can cause a lot of additional stress onto the fish when reintroducing them, as the parameters are likely going to be drastically different from what they are acclimated to.

Acclimation is extremely important when keeping fish, as a steady environment is important in keeping your fish stress-free and happy. Information on proper acclimation can be found below.

Acclimating Fish to Your Aquarium

The Basics – tank setup

Substrate

The substrate you should choose depends on the type of fish you get and the decorations you have planned. Many fish don’t care about the substrate you choose (rocks, gravel, sand). Still, for bottom feeders or any fish that tends to eat food off the floor, sand tends to be a safer choice, as it can easily pass through their digestive system if accidentally consumed. In my experience, sand is a cheap and easy way to have healthy plants, as it holds onto nutrients from settling waste and allows the roots to anchor correctly. A better but more expensive alternative is Fluval Stratum, as it provides a home for beneficial bacteria, nutrients, and helps stabilize your pH.

Lighting

Not much is to be said about lighting, as you just need to ensure that the light is strong enough to support the growth of your plants and isn’t too bright for your fish. Some fish, like pictus catfish, are extremely sensitive to light, and will avoid it at all costs. This is why its important to establish hiding spots for your fish, and to establish a proper day night cycle for them as to not stress them out. Excessive light from aquarium lights or being too close to a window can also cause excessive algae growth, making your tank less aesthetically pleasing, reducing oxygen levels, and increasing harmful ammonia when it dies.

Filters

Filters are important for keeping the water clean and oxygen rich, as well as harboring beneficial bacteria. Research will need to be done based on the preferences of the fish, but if done correctly, are optional depending on the amount of waste the fish produces. However, the tank must be well established and have plenty of plants to achieve this.

The basics – Decoration

When looking for decorations, the most important thing is to ensure all surfaces are smooth without any areas that can scratch or stab your fish. Fish have slime coats that are important to maintaining their health, and anything that rubs it off can expose them to illness. It’s important to consider this when looking at artificial “buildings” Petco sells for their tanks or any fake plants. Silk plants are often a great alternative to real plants if you have a fish that tends to enjoy uprooting plants, or if you are looking for something to fill up space between other decorations.

Driftwood

Driftwood is a great foundation for any aquarium decor, as it mimics a natural environment with plenty of areas to anchor plants. It can also create hiding spots for your more shy fish or crustaceans. Driftwood does release tannins, which may cause the water to have a brown tint. Although not directly harmful, it can lower your tank’s pH and require you to keep a close watch on your tank’s conditions in the first few weeks.

To prevent a large release of tannins, you can boil the wood for a few hours to get rid of any fungus or harmful bacteria the wood may carry and to let the tannins seep out. Much of the driftwood you buy has already been disinfected, so the latter isn’t a worry most of the time.

Rocks

Rocks are also a great foundation and provide much more freedom when creating your desired tank aesthetic through stacking and placement. They also make a great holding place for beneficial bacteria. However, you have to be careful when picking rocks, as the wrong ones can increase hardness and pH in a way that can harm your fish. Most reputable sellers go through this picking process for you, and I would generally advise against picking a random rock out of your garden for this reason.

Plants

Plants are optimal both in looks (in my opinion) and your tank’s overall health. They help with your tank’s cycle, clear up the water, and add oxygen. However, they are on the pricier side and require a bit of research on their specific needs and purposes.

A few of my favorite plants are Java ferns, which can survive in a wide range of conditions but are pretty slow growers. It’s great if you’re looking for something to provide a solid hiding place for any fish. Floating plants such as duckweed are faster growers and provide cover for any shy or light-sensitive fish. They also help remove a lot of harmful nitrogen and can provide an extra food source if needed. A great source to get plants for cheap(er) is MarcusFishTanks, as they have healthy and clear information on the plants and the conditions they need to thrive.

Conclusions

Fish care is a lot and definitely a bigger commitment than most realize. Although it can be stressful in the beginning, once your tank has a well-balanced ecosystem, very little maintenance and upkeep is needed for a beautiful tank. It’s wonderful for time-crunched college students wanting a relaxing hobby.