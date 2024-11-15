The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last fall, I was a wide-eyed freshman, eagerly exploring campus and partaking in all those quintessential experiences. This fall, I’m met with a heavier weight– the dreaded sophomore slump. I experience longer and more persistent brain blocks, and the motivation that fueled my freshman year seems to have evaporated over the summer. After a leisurely three and a half months, getting back into the groove of school has felt immensely demanding. For me, living off-campus introduced an entirely different level of hurdles– cooking, commuting, and budgeting– all while managing academics.

During my second year, I’ve realized that pressure intensifies in most facets of life. Freshman year was characterized by new experiences, excitement, and exploration. Now, you might find yourself applying to your major(s), juggling extracurriculars and work, and trying to maintain a social life. This can be tough– there’s less emphasis on creating social opportunities for students who aren’t new anymore.

Pressure from people around you, whether it be parents, roommates, friends, or self-imposed, can escalate expectations. Conversations around internships and classes can be stifling. Even if you’re unsure where to begin, the feeling that you should be doing something significant is hard to shake.

Understanding the sophomore slump–

Burnout emerges as a significant ingredient in the slump– exhaustion, lack of motivation, cynicism, and insomnia are all factors I’ve faced. After a year of running on ultra-high, I now find myself feeling drained. Burnout’s impact on sleep only elongates the cycle; insomnia is relentless, as my mind races with anxieties about unfinished tasks and looming deadlines. Common among many college students, burnout takes time to muscle through and learn how to pick yourself up.

While muscle-through approaches can help temporarily, true recovery from burnout requires understanding what caused it in the first place, and developing sustainable strategies for self-care, like setting boundaries and prioritizing downtime.

As burnout sets in, FOMO just seems to heighten self-doubt, and watching others constantly do social activities via Instagram (which, by the way, is FAKE!) can make you feel like you’re falling behind. It creates a sense that others are seizing opportunities while you’re sidelined, sharpening FOMO. Burnout also involves declining invitations, which can bring up guilt– it’s easy to feel like those turndowns are cutting you off from social circles or that you’ll be forgotten if you’re not there.

While the sophomore slump is a tangible challenge, it doesn’t have to define your year. Here are three meaningful strategies that I’ve employed to rebalance my direction:

1. Prioritize Self-Care

Amid the increasing demands, it may feel as though taking a break is a luxury. With some trial and error, I’ve learned that persevering without rest ultimately leads to burnout. Grant yourself permission to pause. I like to engage in dedicated “me time”– long walks to get coffee, sitting by the water to ground myself, and watching a tv show with my roommates. These mental breaks are small goals that help me maintain optimal functioning.

2. Sleep and Hydrate

It’s something my mom says that couldn’t be more true: the importance of sleep and hydration cannot be overstated. When you’re juggling a million things, sleep often becomes a low priority and it’s easy to forget to drink water. Ensuring adequate rest and hydration helps ground you and provides your brain with the energy needed to confront challenges. Additionally, it helps alleviate that ever-present brain fog.

3. Maintain Boundaries With Commitments

While being mindful of academic and social obligations, it’s essential not to overextend yourself. Communicate your needs clearly, establish digital boundaries, and practice assertiveness in saying no. For me, this means keeping my phone on Do Not Disturb, creating a wind-down routine before bed, and letting my roommates know when I need solo recharge time have helped me protect my valuable time and energy.

The sophomore slump can be a confusing and challenging period, but it also serves as a crucial opportunity for self-growth. Although I feel like I’ve been stuck for an extended time, I also recognize some positive changes within my weekly routine.

No one expects you to have everything figured out, especially after just one year of college. It’s a lifelong commitment to figuring out what works for you– being in your second year doesn’t mean you’re supposed to have it all together.

Rest assured, the slump is not permanent!