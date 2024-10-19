The Androgyny of Clothing in the 21st Century

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the last few years, my wardrobe has become a “gender-neutral” zone. Skirts? Sure. Dresses? Only if I have to. But give me some baggy trousers or an oversized jumper, and I’m in heaven. The days of carefully choosing “feminine” clothes are over because, well, I’ve concluded that my wardrobe serves me alone.

Welcome to the twenty-first century, when androgyny in style is more than just a catchphrase. The distinctions separating “men’s” and “women’s” clothes are flimsy at best and ridiculous at worst in the modern world. Who, after all, decided that blazers belonged on men and skirts on women? Gender-specific fabrics were assigned by society at some point, and it’s time we gently urged them to stop.

comfortability >>>

I would have probably laughed at you 10 years ago if you had told me that I would give up much of my “traditional” feminine wardrobe in favour of outfits that prioritise comfort. But now that I’m here, I must admit that it feels freeing. I’m done with dresses and too-tight jeans that require careful planning to be able to sit down in. These days, I base my wardrobe decisions on two basic factors: Do I feel comfortable? And can I run for the U2 in this?

Let’s not fool ourselves, fashion has been defining gender for centuries. However, in this day and age, I believe that it’s time to dress in clothes that empower us, whether it be a colourful suit, a statement shoe, or — dare I say it? — the delightfully androgynous ‘oversized everything’ look. I no longer feel under any obligation to “dress like a woman” because, seriously, what does that even mean? Moving away from gender norms is one of the most powerful things our generation has done, and I believe we started that step with clothes. The “burn the bra” movement wasn’t iconic for nothing!

Toxic Masculinity vs. Harry Styles’ Wardrobe

For those unaware, toxic masculinity is a collection of offensive, damaging attitudes, inclinations, and actions that are rooted in “traditional male roles” but are carried to an extreme. There must be a passage that states, ‘Thou shalt not wear garments traditionally worn by women’, someplace in the Big Book of Toxic Masculinity. And now enter a fashion hero, Harry Styles, who not only tore out that page but also set it on fire while donning a “clowncore” low-cut jumpsuit.

Gender-specific apparel has been thrown out the window, as Harry has replaced it with mesh, fluffy scarfs, jumpsuits and even dresses. He is confident enough in his masculinity to understand that being a man is more than just wearing pants or a suit. But, as expected, he has encountered some criticism. The way these critics have responded, you would think that someone was making them wear dresses.

The unfortunate reality is that toxic masculinity erupts like an ancient volcano whenever someone (particularly a man) dares to cross the boundaries of gender norms. Harry has received a wide range of labels, from ludicrous to “feminine” (as if that were an insult). However, the hatred he has encountered speaks more about the insecurities of those who find it difficult to accept a man in a dress than it does about him.

the Future of Fashion: No Labels, Just Style

I adore fashion right now because it’s so personal. The possibilities are unlimited, whether you’re embracing the minimalist chic vibes of today’s normality or channelling your inner David Bowie. But, what about the rules? They are, at most, optional. I dress however I feel like, which could be flowy trousers one day or something a little more thought-out the next. And I owe it to Harry Styles and others of our generation who demonstrate that gender is unimportant in fashion — self-expression is the key.

If I had to summarise, I would say that independence and not conforming to outdated gender norms are the future of fashion. It’s about distancing yourself from the idea that a suit or a dress defines a “man” or “woman”. And the options for our wardrobes are virtually limitless for those of us who have accepted that freedom. Come to the gender-free side, I guarantee you’ll love it.