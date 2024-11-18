The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas is my all-time favorite holiday not only because of the presents, but also because it is a nostalgic time to celebrate, relax, and recharge with the people you love. While being away at college, I have grown to love the holidays even more because Christmas brings me home to see family and friends. It is a time to mentally reset, rest your brain, and do everything you have been longing for while at college.

Cook and Bake

One of my favorite things to do over the holidays is cooking delicious homemade recipes for my family, friends, and neighbors. Cooking and baking are effective ways to alleviate stress and stimulate creativity. I always feel a huge sense of accomplishment when I cook a delicious meal or bake an elaborate dessert. My go-to holiday meals are traditional warm and savory dishes, but I am excited to try tons of new recipes including feta pasta made from spaghetti squash, fluffy Greek yogurt bagels, and pesto flatbreads (you can even cut the dough into a Christmas tree). I also love to bake homemade sourdough and chocolate chip banana bread but my favorite easy-bake item is cookies. Cutting the dough into little Christmas trees, gingerbread men, and reindeer, then decorating them with colorful icing, is so much fun—and I always share the extra cookies with my neighbors!

Try New or “Oldy but Goody” Coffee Shops

I know you have been craving a good iced coffee and bagel duo since you stepped on campus this August, so, when you go home go to your favorite coffee shop! If you have multiple coffee shops near your home, try someplace new and maybe even experiment with unique orders. My ride-or-die order is a simple everything bagel, toasted, with plain cream cheese, and a cold brew with almond milk, but I am excited to shake things up when I go home. Rumor has it that my local coffee shop is expanding their brew flavors and I am looking forward to something new. Also, the Starbucks holiday flavors have been released! I recommend their loyal Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Latte and trustee Sugar Cookie Latte.

Go on a walk

Even though it might be a little chilly at home, get outside and go for a walk. I love taking walks alone to clear my head, but I also enjoy walking with friends or family to catch up. Instead of driving around aimlessly with your friends, go for a long walk and discuss life at college, (but also take that aimless, therapeutic drive later). Walking is not only a good form of exercise, but it also increases your endorphin levels which heightens your mood, improves your sleep, and reduces stress!

Go Shopping…for Yourself or Others

My favorite part of the holidays is gift-giving and I am almost too good at spending my money on other people. An easy and cute gift I will be giving this year is Jelly Cats. First of all, shopping for Jelly Cats is a gift in itself as you sort through all the adorable animals. Jelly Cats will bring a smile to both the faces of your baby siblings and your parents. They also have brand new holiday Jelly Cats which make the perfect holiday gift. Trendy clothing brands to gift this year are Aritzia, Lululemon, Princess Polly, and more! As the weather gets colder, I have been loving fluffy fleeces, thick sweaters, and cute layering pieces.

Christmas Light Tour

Finally, I am very excited to make hot chocolate, bundle up, play Christmas music, and drive by the beautiful neighborhoods with Christmas decorations and lights. Even if you don’t see many lights, this is such a wholesome activity to do with your family, friends, or both!