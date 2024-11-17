Fun Cocktails (or Mocktails) Perfect for the Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

When it starts getting dark at 5 pm and exams are piling up, it’s hard to find anything to be excited about. When I was living at home, one thing I would do to get my spirits up was make a fun mocktail with the things I could find in my house. Through a little research, and help from the bartender at Theodore’s, I’ve compiled a list of fun festive drinks as we’re going into the holiday season (and that can be either a cocktail or mocktail)!

Harvest Margarita

This drink is the epitome of fall, with almost every fall flavor you can think of. The alcohol consists of tequila and orange liqueur and it’s spiced up with apple cider, maple syrup, and lime juice. It doesn’t stop there, and spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise are usually added for extra flavor. To garnish, you can use rosemary or a lime slice.

Spiced Orange Spritzer

This is another orangey fall drink that is advertised as “the perfect drink for the Thanksgiving table.” If using alcohol, your drink of choice would be prosecco, with orange juice or seltzer added on top. Like our last drink, spices like allspice and nutmeg (or even orange zest) can be added for an extra flare. Add a little bit of honey and an orange slice for garnish, and you’re finished!

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

This one is a little extra but has such good fall vibes. Start with your standard espresso base, and add some coffee liqueur and vanilla vodka (again, extra, I know). To get your pumpkin flavor in there, add pumpkin pie syrup and sprinkle pumpkin pie seasoning on top of a nice dollop of whipped cream.

Peppermint Mocha Martini

This is for the girls who are already in Christmas mode. Start with your espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur again, and trade out your pumpkin spice for Hershey’s syrup. For an extra flare, use more chocolate drizzle to create a candy cane rim, or just garnish with a simple candy cane!

Christmas Cranberry Cocktail

Another one for Christmas lovers, we have a classic cranberry drink. Just combine vodka, cranberry juice, and rosemary simple syrup, and you’re done! I think a Sprite cranberry as a virgin option for this drink would be so good! Garnish with rosemary sprigs of fresh cranberries, and your Christmas spirit will be unmatched.