Finals Survival Guide: Balancing Productivity and Wellness

As finals season comes upon us, it’s important to keep yourself organized, on schedule, and also prioritize your health and wellness. We have all experienced that end-of-semester burnout that never fails to take a burden on us. As the next few weeks bring final projects, papers, and exams, it’s important to incorporate time for rest and relaxation to ensure you can feel and work your best before a well-deserved winter break. Here are some of my favorite things to do during finals season to make sure I keep myself feeling good:

Staying on Schedule

Consistency is key — you are way less likely to feel overwhelmed or rushed if you can maintain your usual routine. I like to make sure I am keeping my sleep schedule regular; waking up and going to bed at the times I normally would to maintain some consistency. I also find it helpful to stay on a regular workout routine. Finding time during the day to take a workout class or go on a walk provides the perfect study break while also making you feel better.

Spending quality time with friends

Maintaining social contact is super important, especially since you’re probably cooped up at the desk all day studying and completing assignments. Planning a fun dinner or sweet treat run at the end of the day is the perfect way to take the time to relax after a long day of studying and working. I also love to go for walks with friends or go holiday shopping together to take my mind off of school for a little while.

Finding a creative outlet

One of my favorite ways to incorporate things outside of school is to find creative outlets that I enjoy doing during my free time. Especially during the business of finals, it is important to find time to do the things you enjoy. I like to take time to read a book for leisure, journal, or work on planning and crafting holiday presents for friends and family.