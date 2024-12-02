Buttons Are Back: Here’s Where To Shop.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

While attempting to get some Christmas shopping done, I realized an overarching theme on a lot of the clothing sites I was looking at: buttons are back. I’m not sure if they ever really left, but clothing stores everywhere are filled with all different styles of buttoned shirts. If you’re looking to follow the trend, here are some of the best sites (and styles) I’ve found.

Abercrombie

When it comes to buttons, Abercrombie definitely takes the cake. To start, the Mara Button-Through vest is a slim-fitting vest top that can be worn anywhere from a business casual occasion to a nice dinner. It comes in endless colors, and a few of these colors come with a matching skirt. Overall, it’s sleek and stylish and perfect for loads of occasions. Another suggestion I have is the rib-crew button-up top. This one is a lot more casual and soft, and features clear buttons. I love the clear buttons on this one because if you get a darker color, like the sage, they add a fun pop that makes the shirt more interesting!

Motel Rocks

Motel Rocks knows how to keep things interesting, even when it comes to something simple like a button-down cardigan. The Aura Cardigan features a classic bodycon fit and crew neckline, but it comes with button hearts which ass the perfect little detail. It comes in pink and gray, so you have the option to get a more statement piece with the pink, or a simple piece with the gray that can be layered with a fun jacket!

Free People

I know Free People isn’t usually known for being simple, but their Nocturnal Solid Cardi is the perfect simple cardigan for winter. It’s a cute cropped cardigan that comes in eleven colors, and the Free People website has plenty of pictures to show you how to style it. Whether you throw it over a tank top or under a puffer, the possibilities are endless with this one. For a more exciting Free People piece, I would go with the Quinn Quilted Jacket. Free People never disappoints with the colors and patterns, and this quilted jacket has six different styles. The buttons are large and a statement, adding even more of a flare to the jacket, so I would highly recommend checking it out!

Madewell

Sometimes we just need the basics, and Madewell gives us those good basics. The Alpaca Blend Henley Sweater is a ribbed, very warm sweater with buttons going down the chest, which gives it a stylish split crewneck look. It could be worn with jeans, baggy sweatpants, or a long skirt, and would match any vibe you choose to throw at it. What’s even better, it is also 32% off right now!