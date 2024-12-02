Best Gifts for the 2024 Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you need some gift ideas, I’ve got you covered!

You can’t go wrong with slippers and there are so many options. One new trending slipper is the ALO recovery slipper, which has a sleek suede exterior, faux fur lining, slip-resistant sole, and high-recovery rebound foam insoles. Another option is to go with the O.G. UGG slippers. There are countless UGG options with different styles and colors.

Shop the ALO slipper here

Shop the UGG slipper here

If you are looking for something with a little spunk, you must look at the Furbish Studio needlepoint pillows. These hand-embroidered pillows are absolutely hysterical with sayings like “I’m Not A Regular Mom I’m A Cool Mom,” “If you don’t have anything nice to say, come sit by me,” “I never repeat gossip, so listen carefully,” and so many more. These pillows come in lots of different fun patterns and colors. They are even made with 100% wool on the front and 100% cotton velvet on the back. You are guaranteed a smile and probably a giggle with these precious pillows.

Shop the Furbish Studio pillows here

Who doesn’t love jewelry? While there are lots of jewlery options out there, I recommend Casa Clara. This line has lots of gold-tone metal options made from all sustainable materials, and a mother-daughter duo in Mexico makes the pieces. Casa Clara has many charm necklace and bracelet options for prices below one hundred dollars. They also have tons of gold-toned earrings with gorgeous stones as well as rings. Go check out Casa Clara if you are looking to support a small business with high quality and a good price.

Shop Casa Clara jewelry here