The Truth About New Year’s Resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

With a new year comes new goals, new opportunities, new mindsets, new motivations, and even new challenges. With that being said, new years is prime time for motivation, and it’s a beautiful thing to witness. You’re surrounded by so many people who are all striving to become the best versions of themselves. However, with this holiday, I think there are some important things to keep at the forefront of our mind as we step into 2025 or any year after.

The most important thing is to always remember, New Years is one day out of 365 days. New Years resolutions can be made any day, any time, so never wait to start your goals. It’s not written in stone that January 1st is the only day we can accept change, or start a new goal, or try a new way of living, or even experience a great moment and have gratitude. The longer you push off your goals, the more you limit your own capabilities. Even one day can change your life, and at the root of it all, the honest truth is that we are not promised tomorrow so never try to get ready, just be ready to try.

Remember to never sell yourself short. Any dream or aspiration you have dwelling on your spirit is probably there for a reason. Do not put yourself in this imaginary box because your dream sounds silly or it’s different than your neighbor. Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s invaluable. If you have a big dream but you settle for a little dream, you are only preventing yourself from reaching your full potential. Although, along with setting goals, recognize there is work that comes with whatever it is you want to achieve. It takes change and courage to be great. And it may not happen in 2025 or the year that you set it but what’s important is you start it, and in a way that is attainable, and always remember to be appreciative in the season of life that you’re in because there are great things in each season not to be overlooked because you are too focused on what’s next.

Having a concrete understanding that motivation is what ignites a goal, but discipline is what keeps the candle burning is key to a successful year or years. You will not always be motivated but if you have a core foundation inner strength then you will always be willing to take another step forward, and you will understand that perfection does not exist, but determination does. One great way to find this is to always base your goals on intrinsic desires not extrinsic motivations. Because the thing is, one day your extrinsic goal will come but then you will have nothing left to accomplish so you will be left stuck, but if you start with an intrinsic desire then once your extrinsic motivation happens, you’ll still want to keep pursuing whatever feeling you find.

Lastly, stop vicariously living through others. By this I mean that social media is a wonderful place of inspiration but don’t watch someone else do what you want to do and then not take any steps towards doing it for yourself. Live for yourself!! While you do this, understand you are not trying to become somebody else but rather who you were meant to be. Your path may look different but there is beauty in knowing it’s yours and nobody else’s. Happy New Year! XX