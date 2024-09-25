The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve worked at deet’s for over a year and a half, and I’ve tried DOZENS of coffee combinations. From the wackiest to the tamest, let me tell you what you should try at Deet’s place!

5. Italian Soda

Not only is this drink incredibly affordable but extremely customizable. The base flavor options are coke, root beer, sprite, diet coke, lemonade, and Fanta. You can stop there or experiment with over 30 flavored syrups. Here are some combs you should try!

Fanta with Piña Colada – Feels like a tropical vacation in a cup!

Coke with vanilla – Don’t knock it till you try it, it’s quite tasty.

Lemonade with cherry – Who doesn’t love a good ole cherry lemonade, tart and sweet!

4. French Vanilla Anything

Can you tell I love the flavor combination of warm French and inviting hazelnut. By themself the flavors are good but together it creates this nutty sweet combo.

French vanilla ice coffee with oat milk.

Iced French vanilla latte.

3. Apple Cinnamon Chai

Hear me out its fall season of course i need to talk about the best fall drink. Yes, in respect pumpkin spice is great but apple is so underrated. Imagine cuddling on the couch with your favorite book or media while sipping a warn apple cinnamon beverage. While having oversized sleeves, you need to have that full fall experience. Even iced drinks are amazing. While you sip you can hear the slight breeze and see the mufti-colored leaves float to the grass.

2. caramel Macchiato

Alright call me basic but this is a classic drink. First the drink looks so pretty. You can see the milk on the bottom and the espresso saturating from the top. You cannot forget the beautiful drizzle of caramel around the cup and on top of the drink. I need to stir the drink which makes me feel like I did something. It is a win winsituation for me and the drink.

1. Lavender. just Lavender.

If you think I was obsessed with French vanilla wait till you hear about how often I consume the lavender syrup. Every shift in any form I have that syrup. Here are my top lavender drinks.

Lavender iced chai.

Lavender vanilla sprite.

Lavender oat milk cold brew.

Bonus: The Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry muffin. Need I say more? Its fresh baked taste and yummy crumble on top puts it on top.

Bonus Drinks from other employees!

Caramel phrap.

Raspberry & white chocolate latte

Any tea + lemonades.

Whether you’re a regular or a newcomer to the deet’s place be sure to check it out! The environment is comforting and it’s a wonderful spot to study and grab a sweet treat.