The Best Holiday Episodes From Some of My Favorite Comfort Shows

There is something so magical in finding comfort indoors when it is below freezing right outside your window. You cocoon yourself in a blanket on your couch, light a couple of candles, microwave a meal, make some hot chocolate and turn on your television. Here are a few of my favorite holiday episodes from my favorite TV shows to make your night even cozier!

Gilmore Girls – “The Bracebridge Dinner” (2×10)

Gilmore Girls is a go-to comfort show. The vibes of this TV show are unmatched, and Lorelai and Rory are very entertaining characters to follow. The town the show resides in is a cute small town and boasts a tight-knit community, so when holiday episodes come up it’s even more enjoyable. This episode deals with an unexpected cancellation and a makeshift family dinner filled with tension, comedy and drama. It’s the perfect balance of coziness and chaos.

Gossip Girl – “Roman holiday” (1×11)

With all the drama that happens in the Upper East Side, the holidays are no exception. With a tense family reunion, Blair Waldorf navigates her role in the family and her social circle as every episode unravels new rumors about the group. With tension between everyone, what better way to spice up the already insane life of the New York Elite than with some holiday drama?

Modern Family – “White Christmas” (7×9)

Probably my favorite sitcom ever, Modern Family, is great at capturing the chaotic and dysfunctional moments of a typical household and blending it with heartwarming and charming moments. This specific holiday episode focuses on the family’s trip to a cabin, where their perfect Christmas becomes everything but what they wished for.

South Park – “A Woodland Critter Christmas” (8×14)

South Park is probably one of my favorite adult animation shows of all time. One of the main characters, Stan, is helping the little critters of the forest prepare for the holiday season, only to discover a sinister a comical twist to the otherwise adorable creatures. If you’re a fan of satire and adult comedy, this is a great episode to watch!

That 70’s Show – “The Best Christmas Ever” (1×12)

In its already nostalgic fashion, That 70’s Show, takes you back in time to the 1970’s, even if you weren’t there to begin with. The show has several holiday special episodes, but this one in particular takes the cake in my book. There’s a balance with the chaos and heartwarming moments that come with most family holiday events. With Eric’s older sister trying to seduce Kelso, and the cute moments of Eric and Donna’s relationship, this episode is extremely entertaining to watch and a perfect choice for a night in.

Take these final weeks of the semester to study for finals, but make sure you set time in your week to unwind just a little bit and reminisce on old and familiar episodes!