Spotify Wrapped is my favorite time of the year. It initiates the holiday season and symbolizes what the year means to you. My year consisted of many highs and lows. The playlist curated for me shows how many times I tried to grab aux at parties and my study sess jams. Am I a little embarrassed by the stats, yes. But is it extremely funny to look at and compare your Spotify Wrapped with all of your friends, also yes. So, let’s take a deep dive into what my year looked like.

My Stats

I listened to a total of 2,417 songs this year. I believe this is a pretty average number compared to my previous years. As a music fanatic, I love to listen to everything and try to learn about new artists weekly. I listened to 63,192 minutes of Spotify this year, which peaked on March 24 with 549 minutes within that day. Spotify announced me as one of their top 3% of users on the platform.

My Top Songs

My top five songs show that I really loved my indie pop music this year.

4Me 4Me by Malcolm Todd

This song is perfect for driving or walking to class. Even though Spotify told me that I listened to it only 347 times this year, I believe I played it way more than that. I’m addicted to the song. I was in the 0.001% of listeners globally.

Calling After Me by Wallows

This song is a no-skip for me. I am absolutely obsessed with this Wallows song.

HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan

I really started getting into Chappell Roan this year (like most people). I was supposed to see her in March of 2024 as she was opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour. I loved Chappell’s album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

On My Shoulder by Malcolm Todd

With Malcolm’s Sweet Boy album being released in 2024, it was a no-brainer that the opening track would be on my top five songs. His music is so good. I highly recommend it.

Sweet Boy by Malcolm Todd

This song was yet again in my top five songs for the year. Last year in 2023, it was my among my top three songs of that year. I love this song; again no-skip. “Sweet Boy” will always be my favorite song by Malcolm Todd. It was the first Malcolm Todd song I listened to.

My Top Artists

I listened to 664 artists. My top artist was no shock to anyone. Malcolm Todd has always been ranked on my previous Spotify Wrapped lists. His music means so much to me. I listened to 5,547 minutes of Malcolm Todd in the year 2024. My longest listening streak was 40 days. I was announced in the top 0.05% of fans.

Malcolm Todd

Check out any of my pieces on Malcolm Todd. I met him back in September.

The 1975

Charli xcx

Wallows

Chappell Roan

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Wrapped is such a fun time of year. I love comparing myself with my friends and sharing my top stats every year, no matter how embarrassing it may be.