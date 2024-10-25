This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Ever since I was little, fall has stood out as my favorite holiday by far. The changing colors, light breezes, thick sweaters, and of course, Trader Joe’s seasonal snacks and items. While I have personally been advocating for a Trader Joe’s to open up in Blacksburg since my first semester at Virginia Tech, it is always fun to get a peek at all the items TJ’s has to offer while I am home for fall break. Here are some of my favorite items for every type of meal.

Breakfast

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee

I start off every day of my life with a cup of coffee, and fall season calls for some pumpkin spice to be thrown into the mix of that tradition. Pre-made cold brew coffee is a must for college students who share the same affinity for caffeine, and Trader Joe’s adds a delightful twist with their Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee.

Apple Cider Donuts

Similar to the effect that the taste and smell of pumpkin spice has, apple cider brings nostalgia and a warm feeling that reminds so many foodies of fall. TJ’s twist on an apple cider donut, an autumnal classic, is a light, delicious way to start off the day, or end it, as it can serve as a dessert too.

Lunch

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Those words all together might seem a little shocking, but trust me, it is delicious. The sweet hints of butternut squash compounded with the creamy and rich macaroni and cheese base make for an irresistible combination. Don’t be alarmed by the fact that it’s frozen too—Trader Joe’s enthusiasts know that their frozen meals are some of their best.

Autumnal Harvest Soup

Fall is soup season. TJ’s understood the assignment with their Autumnal Harvest Soup, including butternut squash, pumpkin and tomatoes blended together to create the perfect medley of fall flavors that will cure any fall cold.

Dinner

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

Again, this may seem like an odd concept, but bear with me. They kill it once again with this interesting twist on an Italian classic, incorporating the vibrant flavors of pumpkin with the sweetness of honey into a classic ravioli. It goes well with tomato basil sauce, autumnal harvest sauce, or just with some garlic and butter.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

To keep it simple for our other dinner plate, we have mashed sweet potatoes. It’s a fall-classic, vegetarian-friendly, and will never go out of style. Simple, but lovely.

Dessert

Maple Leaf Cookies

Finally, my all-time favorite Trader Joe’s fall item is the Maple Leaf Cookies. Shaped like a cute maple leaf, one of the symbolizing features of autumn, the Maple Leaf cookies are a sweet, tasty and light dessert to cap off any fall day. Introduced to me a few years ago by a friend of mine, they remain at the top of my grocery list every October.