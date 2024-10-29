Life with Two Cats: What It’s Like to be a Student Pet Parent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

As a college student, life can already feel like a juggling act—between classes, work, and social activities. But add two adorable cats to the mix, and it’s a whole new adventure. That’s exactly what happened when I adopted my two favorite boys, Bean and Miso, with the help of my roommates. It’s been a rewarding, sometimes chaotic, but overall amazing experience, and if you’re thinking about getting a pet in college, here are some things to consider.

Adopting Bean and Miso: A Roommate Effort

When my roommates and I first talked about getting pets, we knew it would have to be a team effort.We had several conversation before entering the shelter. I take care of the bigger responsibilities—like vet bills, food, and supplies—while my roommates pitch in by scooping litter and clipping nails (a task I’m grateful to avoid!). We even take turns feeding them, which helps make sure no one person feels overwhelmed.

The Reality of College Pet Life

While they bring a lot of joy into our apartment, Bean and Miso can be a handful. They love getting into mischief—like the time they decided my package was the perfect litter box substitute (yes, they pooped on it!). Now my roommates and I laugh at the experience. Despite these moments, the love and comfort they bring are totally worth the occasional chaos.

Balancing Pet Care with College Life

One of the biggest challenges of being a pet parent in college is finding the right balance. There are days when I have back-to-back classes or long shifts at work, and taking care of Bean and Miso requires careful planning. My roommates and I make it work by trading off responsibilities, and that makes a huge difference.

Tips for College Students Thinking About Getting a Pet

Make Sure You Have a Support System

If you’re going to be busy with school, work, or extracurriculars, it’s essential to have help. I’m lucky to have roommates who are equally invested in taking care of our cats. Without them, it would be much harder to manage everything.

Space and environment

I love having flowers and pretty decorations but the moment bean sees something dangling he will jump and drag it down. So observe your space before you get any pet. Is the space big enough for the pet? Will they be tempted to grab plants or knock down frames? It is something that needs to be thought about!

Budget for the Unexpected

Vet bills, food, litter—these costs can add up quickly. It’s important to budget not just for the basics but also for any unexpected expenses, like a sudden vet visit. I’ve learned to set aside some money each month for any surprises that Bean and Miso might throw my way.

Prepare for Some Chaos

Cats are independent, but they can also be unpredictable. Sometimes they’ll have accidents, knock things over, or decide that 3 a.m. is the perfect time to sprint across the room… or go to the bathroom on your amazon package. If you’re okay with the occasional disruption, a pet can bring a lot of fun and love into your life.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, I wouldn’t trade my life with Bean and Miso for anything.They have made coming home so much better. From every meow to cuddles its unforgettable. They’ve made our apartment feel like a home, and the bond we have with them is something special. If you’re considering getting a pet in college, just make sure you’re ready for the commitment—and have a good sense of humor when things go a little crazy!