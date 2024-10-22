Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Aren’t Totally Overdone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Halloweekend is upon us, and this year Halloween falls on a fateful Thursday. Perhaps, some of y’all started the celebration early this past weekend, but the real celebration begins from the night of Halloween into the early days of November; Halloween can bleed into November, and it’s okay!

As I’m sure Amazon and Shein are tirelessly working to fulfill all their Halloween costume orders, sometimes a great Halloween costume can be made without breaking the bank. Below, I’ve compiled a list of Halloween costume ideas that don’t require any (or very little) purchases and can be customized from the wardrobe you already have (or a quick trip to Plato’s!)

For visual inspiration of the following costumes follow this Canva link!

Naomi – Wolf of Wall Street

Margot Robbie was amazing in Wolf of Wall Street. Recreate her character, Naomi’s, iconic look at the party, with any kind of short blue dress (maybe you’ve got one from a past date party or even high school homecoming). Pair it with a pair of black sunglasses and gold hoops (a quick trip to Target?) and any pair of light-colored heels (preferably gold to match the earrings!).

Jigsaw – Saw Franchise

Pair a black suit with black shorts (or skirt!) and draw those classic red swirls on your cheeks and you are now the 2000s most feared psychological killer. To spice up the outfit you could also add a red bow and some black ribbons to your hair!

Enderman – Minecraft

Whether you’ve got a black bodysuit or black leggings and a long-sleeve pair the outfit with some purple eyeshadow (you can find a lot of inspiration on Pinterest) and you’ve got yourself a perfect Enderman costume! If you wanna add some extra spice to it, you can draw out the purple particles that the mob emits on your face, or print some out and pin them to your costume.

deer

Fitting with the well-known coquette aesthetic, this costume can be arranged in many ways, centering it’s iconic look with the makeup! If you’ve got time you could pick up a pair of antlers from the local target or the Spirit Halloween near here. Any combination of brown, white, and black will work throughout your outfit here.

Bellatrix lestrange – harry potter

If you’ve got any flowy black dress in your closet, pair it with a corset or a black belt and some lacey black gloves, and you’ve got Bellatrix (if you’ve got a wand lying around somewhere that’s even better!) Her makeup offers the perfect mix between messy and pretty, so if the bender has already gotten to you, you can play it off to your costume :)

Beanie Baby

Dress up as your favorite animal whether that’s a bear, a cheetah, a bunny, or anything else and use some red colored paper to add the iconic “ty” and pin it somewhere on your costume! And as a bonus you can grab your friends and incorporate it as a group costume.

Pink Panther

Dig out all the pink you can find and draw on some whiskers, along with some blush to further add to the pink look, and now you’re the Pink Panther! If you don’t have pink shoes though, white sneakers also work, as long as most of you is pink this is a pretty identifiable costume.

Lucy – Despicable Me

Similarly with Naomi’s blue dress, you could also add a pair of white heels, and blue sunglasses, along with a light scarf (if you’ve got one). You could also have your partner or friend dress up as Gru for a recognizable duo costume!

Candace – Phineas And Ferb

Pair any red top and white bottom (preferably a skirt) and you’ve got the baseline for Candace. Now if you’ve got red socks and white shoes that’s even better, and a red belt seals the deal! If you want to go the extra mile (if you are not a natural ginger, that is) you can also hit up the local beauty supply store and get yourself an orange wig.

Mia – The Princess Diaries

Any white dress or white corset top with a white skirt, along with a pair of black sunglasses and some wired headphones, and you’ve got Mia! And don’t forget to top it off with a little tiara, and some white elbow-length gloves.

I hope some of these outfits inspired you and provided you with some ideas, or if anything, paved way for other costumes that you could recreate. Remember to be safe this coming weekend, and obviously, have lots and lots of fun!