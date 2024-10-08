In Honor of Peak Fall Foliage… My Go-to Autumn Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

One thing about me is that I am a summer lover. I’m a Leo baby, it makes sense. The sun, the salty air by the beach, the warm late nights, in my opinion, nothing beats it. However, I am just as much of a fall lover as anyone else. Especially in Blacksburg, nothing beats the gorgeous foliage scattered along the Blue Ridge mountains. As I write this now, I can see the leaves beginning to change in the tree right outside my bedroom window, a view which I am sure will be motivation to me to enjoy the beautiful change of season. From pumpkin flavored things to finally being bearable to walk outside, I absolutely adore the fall. Here are some songs I associate with fall, and I hope you can listen and enjoy them as much as I do!

dreams – Fleetwood Mac

This song is an absolute classic, and honestly, if you don’t bump any Fleetwood Mac at this point, what are you doing? Stevie Nicks’s vocals in this are absolutely amazing, and call me basic, but there’s a very good reason that this is the band’s most popular song.

halloween – Phoebe Bridgers

Honestly, all of the Punisher album screams fall to me. While this song isn’t necessarily about the fun holiday of Halloween, the name obviously screams fall. Phoebe Bridgers is a musical mastermind, and I am anxiously awaiting her next album.

The Stable Song – Gregory alan Isakov

Gregory Alan Isakov is absolutely that guy. I recently discovered him through my coworkers over the summer, and anyone who knows me knows how much I love his music. This song reminds me of my mom, as it is her favorite song by Isakov, and we listen to it together pretty frequently. At a time in the year when I tend to get a little more homesick than usual, this song is a go to for me.

Maine – Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan once said that the only Noah Kahan song he listens to is Maine. Before the whopping success of Stick Season, he released the Cape Elizabeth EP, and it is so good. This song makes me feel every type of way, and it just gives such good fall vibes.

Graceland too – Phoebe Bridgers

In case you can’t tell, I really love Phoebe Bridgers. This song happens to be my favorite off the Punisher album by far. It reminds me a lot of my close friends from home, because I would do absolutely anything for them, just as Phoebe talks about in this song.

tourniquet – Zach Bryan

When Zach Bryan released his self-titled album last summer, it quickly became a frequent repeat of mine. This song in particular is just so special to me because it reminds me of myself. I look back on my past and how miserable I once was, and I just want to go back to my old self and promise her that everything is going to be okay.

that moon song – Gregory alan Isakov

Once again, another Gregory Alan Isakov song! There’s not really much to say about this song unless you listen to it, you would know that it is absolutely perfect.

November Air – Zach Bryan

This one is pretty self-explanatory by the name. You definitely must give this one a listen!

Second Chances – Gregory alan isakov

This song reminds me that it is okay to mess up. We aren’t all perfect, and sometimes it can be hard to remember that. The lyricism and the vocals in this song get me every time, and it is definitely my favorite song by Isakov at the moment.