Silly title considering I go to a school that’s quite literally named Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. It’s a stem school with extensive programs to teach the future engineers, biologists, chemists and physicists, ect. The whole campus was practically built by engineers to ensure smooth sailing education.

I’m a double liberal arts major, majoring in political science (pre-law) and communications (multimedia journalism). The usual responses are positive or quite literally the opposite.

“They got you doing the easy work”

“So, you like coloring books?”

“Everyone has a path”, that’s perfectly fine”

“Wow that’s so cool! You’re going to be a politician?

Personally, that’s my favorite because that’s like asking a biologist if they want to be a tree.

Anyways the point of this isn’t to complain about how hard life is but as a reminder about how stem and humanities education battle each other beautifully. They are both equally as important (though some may disagree), they both make each other shine in everyday life.

STEM subjects and the humanities go hand in hand, adding a touch of surprise to each other. While STEM disciplines focus on the realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the humanities delve into philosophy, literature, history, and art. Despite their apparent differences, they both contribute to the development of critical thinking skills. Humanities subjects foster a profound comprehension of intricate matters, prompting students to scrutinize, interpret, and challenge the world around them.

In addition, the humanities add an ethical aspect to the discussion. As scientists and engineers explore new frontiers of innovation, it’s important to consider the ethical implications of their work. Humanities disciplines, like philosophy and ethics, offer a way to tackle moral dilemmas and navigate the societal effects of scientific advancements. By incorporating ethical considerations into their research and development processes, STEM professionals can ensure that their work is in line with broader societal values and priorities.

In addition, the humanities foster creativity and innovation, which are highly prized in STEM fields. Exposure to literature, art, and cultural studies can ignite a spark of creativity and imagination, encouraging STEM professionals to break free from conventional thinking and tackle problems with fresh perspectives. By incorporating perspectives from the humanities, scientists and engineers can create inventive solutions to tackle intricate problems and cater to the varied demands of society.

It’s the opposite attract trope (can you tell I like analogies). With how expansive each field is, they connect and manage to function in a magnificent structure. There is always something out there for everyone. Whether that’s running the country, building the country, or protecting the country. Keep your head up and continue to be passionate.