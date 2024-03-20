How to Spend a Weekend in Asheville, North Carolina

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent the first few days of my spring break in the charming mountain town of Asheville, North Carolina with my family. At a little less than three and a half hours from Blacksburg, Asheville would make a great weekend trip for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, and historians alike.

Where to stay There are many boutique hotels in downtown Asheville that are close to all of the shopping, restaurants, and other activities. However, these accommodations can be a bit pricey. My family and I opted to stay in an Airbnb, which was much more affordable. There are lots of cute properties with nice amenities such as fire pits and game rooms that are only a 10-to-15-minute drive from downtown. The only downside to staying in an Airbnb is that it can be pretty difficult to find parking when visiting downtown. Restaurants Asheville is a foodie town through and through. There are so many amazing restaurants to try and enough options to please everyone. While in Asheville, I ate Mexican, Japanese, cafe-style, and fine dining cuisine. Lots of Asheville restaurants also prioritize buying local ingredients when possible. Asheville is also known for its breweries. Of course, like any other tourist destination, the restaurant wait times can be long. However, many restaurants take reservations. Also, if you don’t want to wait, there is great food in the neighboring towns as well. My family and I ate at Bush Farmhouse, which serves South African-inspired cuisine in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Photo by Elevate from Unsplash Shopping The streets of downtown Asheville are lined with adorable boutiques and stores. I thoroughly enjoyed window shopping while in the area. The spring weather in Asheville is beautiful and walking around the city with a coffee from one of the local cafes can’t be beat. I got to sample local honey and popcorn, look at gorgeous clothing and jewelry, and find myself a souvenir to bring back to Blacksburg. Asheville is also known for its gem shops, so if you are a crystal connoisseur, be sure to check them out. The River Arts District is also definitely worth visiting to admire the graffiti art and get a bite to eat. Outdoor Activities Asheville is located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. If you are looking for a place where you can hike, bike, and kayak to your heart’s content, Asheville may be the place for you. Although the city itself is more developed, once you leave you are surrounded by beautiful mountains and forests ready to be explored. My family and I got our nature fill in the Pisgah National Forest. The Pisgah National Forest is less than an hour away from downtown Asheville. There, I embarked on a breathtaking waterfall hike. If you visit during warmer months, be sure to stop by Sliding Rock, the natural waterslide. Denys Nevozhai The biltmore estate The Biltmore Estate, built by Cornelius Vanderbilt’s grandson in the late 1800s, is by far the most well recognized landmark in the Asheville area. Tickets to the Biltmore are a bit expensive, but I would argue that it is a must-see when in Asheville. A self-guided tour of the grand estate shows you just how lavish this family was able to live. It is a wonder of its time and the present day. However, I would argue that the best part of the Biltmore is not the estate itself, but the gardens. The Biltmore is surrounded by extensive grounds and mesmerizing mountain views. The Biltmore gardens are lush with a wide array of beautiful flowers, trees, and other flora that is most beautiful in the spring and summer. Photo by Yoksel ? Zok from Unsplash

Asheville is a beautiful city with many different activities that attract all different kinds of people. If you’re looking to take a fun trip with friends a little outside Blacksburg, I highly recommend Asheville. If you do your research, this is definitely suitable for a college student’s budget. Happy traveling!