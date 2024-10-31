The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Prior to my college years, I would spend Halloween on my couch, not dressed up, eating pounds of Sour Patch Kids. College made me fall in love with the idea of Halloween. Something about the freeing costumes, the party scene, and the “let’s see where the night takes us” attitude makes Halloweekend one of the best college weekends of the year. Let’s break down Halloweekend step-by-step to ensure an amazing SAFE weekend.

Costumes:

Whether you make your costumes from scratch or purchase them from your local Spirit Halloween, a cute costume is essential for this weekend. I prefer to make my own! It can be cheaper than a regular costume and it is fun making your costume. This year, I will be Chappell Roan and Oliver from Saltburn. We will see if I decide to go out on the third night this weekend. You can repeat the same costume or prepare many in advance.

You can also pull many costumes from your closet! I have provided a link to easy, college costumes that you can find from your closet.

https://www.thesorrygirls.com/fashion/halloween-costumes-using-basic-items-in-your-closet-1-item-5-different-ways

Partaking in party activities:

Yes, partaking in party activities can be fun but it is important to stay safe. If you decide to participate in substances here is a guide on how to do so.

If you decide to participate in the “spicy water,” I have provided some links on alcohol safety. It is important to drink responsibly. I have linked to a webpage to provide insights on responsible drinking.

https://hokiewellness.vt.edu/students/program_areas/alcohol.html

If you do decide to take part, please be very careful. Cover the top of your drinks, watch where your drinks are being made, etc.

*This is just an opinion and not health advice*

Safety:

It is important to stay safe on any day of the week, regardless of whether it is Halloweekend or not. During Halloween, I recommend going with a group, nothing too big, nothing too small. Big enough to where you can use a buddy system to the bathroom, and no one can be left alone. I usually say this is about a four-person group. Do not split up to where one person is alone in public. If you need to split up, make sure the group is in half. Make sure someone always has a buddy.

Share each other’s locations. This is something my friends and I do in order to provide a sense of security. Also frequently check in on each other throughout the night. If you notice one of your friends is not feeling well or is ready to go home, take them home!

Additionally, make sure your friends know the Blue Light system on campus. For fellow Hokies, I inserted a link to the emergency phones at Virginia Tech.

https://police.vt.edu/safety-security/emergency-phones.html

Overall, Halloween weekend is super fun! If this is your first year, take lots of pictures and practice safety precautions. If you are a pro at Halloweekend, I hope this is your best year yet!

Stay safe Her Campus readers!