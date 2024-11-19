This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Thanksgiving is coming up, a holiday largely surrounding food. It’s the key to life- It gives us energy, focus, and joy. Unfortunately, food is a privilege for many Americans. 44 million people in the U.S. experience food insecurity annually. An official United States Department of Agriculture term, food insecurity refers to those who don’t have enough to eat and don’t know where their next meal will come from. No one deserves to go hungry. Let’s learn about food insecurity, and how to give and receive help.

How Hunger Happens

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Millions of Americans are just a layoff, missed paycheck, or health crisis away from food insecurity. It mainly stems from financial deprivation, but the circumstances vary. Those living in rural areas have fewer economic opportunities and a higher cost of living, making them likely to experience food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 8 out of 10 high food insecurity counties are in the South. Because of low wages and difficulty finding jobs post-deployment, veterans often can’t afford the food they need. In 2021, over 5 million seniors went hungry. Seniors are vulnerable due to limited income, medical and family expenses.

When discussing the epidemic, it’s important to highlight the link between ethnicity and food insecurity. People of color are the most vulnerable to hunger in the U.S. A study conducted by Feeding America discovered that Americans with Latinx, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, and Black backgrounds faced 80% of the total U.S. food insecurity. Recent immigrants from Asian or Pacific Island nations also face particularly high rates. This is no coincidence. The statistics stem from a long history of social and economic oppression. To see the full scope of racism driving food insecurity, visit the Feeding America interactive map.

fighting food insecurity

Advocating for policies that reduce food waste and modernizing benefits for victims could end food insecurity. Try contacting local and national government representatives about the issue. Doing so will display that policy changes are a community priority. You can make a big difference by volunteering with food banks, co-ops, and mutual aid networks. Check out the next article to find a food bank or donation place near you.

Support is out there

There’s no shame in accepting help. If you’re suffering right now, federal food assistance programs can assist you. Plans can be catered towards women, seniors, and other demographics. Visit Feeding America to find a plan right for you. You can use their search engine to find a nearby food bank.

Humans need food. Without enough, we have difficulty concentrating, low energy, and illness. A lack of nutrition can lead to diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and even a stroke. This Thanksgiving, take a moment to think of those going without. The epidemic of hunger may be closer than you think. Spread awareness about food insecurity in your community, advocate for policy implementation, and volunteer.