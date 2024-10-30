Dia De Los Muertos: A Celebration of Souls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Halloween nears but there is another holiday creeping around the corner….see what I did there? Get it. Creeping…But what’s around the corner isn’t scary, in fact it’s a celebration: Dia De Los Muertos. A holiday enriched in Mexican culture that shows the beauty within death. On Halloween you wear masks to hide from vengeful spirits but with Dia De Los Muertos you make beautiful calderas. On Halloween you are focused on scaring but with Dia De Los Muertos you are celebrating! Halloween occurs October 31st while Dia De Los Muertos goes from the evening of October 31st through the evening of November 2nd.

Dia De Los Muertos is derived from Aztec traditions and their goddess Mictecacihuatl, also known as “Lady of the Dead”. The holiday has changed since then with influences of other cultures and so forth but it still holds the same premise. When it comes to Dia De Los Muertos a necessity is making an ofrenda and an altar. The altar is made up of many elements, usually the traditional altar has three levels. The three levels represent: Heaven, Earth and the Underworld. But even in some regions or households this number can be more than five! When it comes to the altar you must have ofrendas to fill it with, ofrendas are offerings you give to your deceased loved one(s) at the altar you make. In traditional ofrendas you represent the four elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Wind. Water, usually is shown with a pitcher or glass of water at the altar so the spirits can drink if they are thirsty. Earth is represented with food which traditionally is Pan de Muerto which is a sweet bread. Then Fire is represented with a candle or light source, oftentimes the candles are put together in a cross to resemble cardinal directions; this is so the spirit can find their way and not get lost! Finally Wind is represented with a specific decorative paper banner. These traditional paper banners are called Papel Picado. Another element that’s a part of these altars are having a calavera or skull, they are usually placed on the altar and have the name of the deceased usually written on the head of the skull. These skulls are usually brightly decorated, or they are sugar skulls which are skulls made out of candy. Spirits have to have candy too! You usually decorate the altar with flowers; the most common of these flowers being Marigolds also known as cempasúchil. These flowers have been a part of the tradition for many years. The reason why for Marigolds is because of their strong scent, it is believed that the scent leads souls from their graves to their families. The bright orange festive colors help emphasize that this is a celebration rather than a memorial. While these aren’t specifically specified at an altar its nice to bring personal items of the deceased and photographs, to keep them connected to this world during Dia De Los Muertos. I want to clarify though, there’s no wrong way to make an ofrenda because it’s about intention. You are honoring and celebrating your loved one, that’s all that really matters.

Honestly I didn’t really start celebrating this holiday until after my grandpa died. He taught me about it but I never actively participated. Though when he did die, I started celebrating as a way of remembering him and also he would be proud of me celebrating the tradition. This year my altar will be dedicated to him as I use this time to remember the fond memories of him taking me to Toys R Us and going to the park. I do know for a fact as I am writing this I feel him with me, I know he’s proud of me sharing this. I did learn something as I celebrate Dia De Los Muertos though, his love and soul will continue on, as long as I remember and honor him. He is always living as long as I keep on and with Dia De Los Muertos it allows for his soul to continue on.