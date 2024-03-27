The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a shameless One Direction fan; I have been since I was very young, and I still listen to their music to this day. While they are, of course, no longer together, their music provides countless people with feelings of instant nostalgia. One Direction has been known to receive quite a bit of backlash, framed as being “just another boy band” and the like. Their music is often not viewed as serious, likely because their primary fan base consists of teenage girls, which is a larger societal problem that is not unique to One Direction and their fans. With all that being said, they have such a lasting fan base for good reason, and that is largely because they just make great pop music. Their discography is so much more than just the big hits on the radio; there really is a song for every occasion, and I want to share some of my favorites.