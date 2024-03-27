I am a shameless One Direction fan; I have been since I was very young, and I still listen to their music to this day. While they are, of course, no longer together, their music provides countless people with feelings of instant nostalgia. One Direction has been known to receive quite a bit of backlash, framed as being “just another boy band” and the like. Their music is often not viewed as serious, likely because their primary fan base consists of teenage girls, which is a larger societal problem that is not unique to One Direction and their fans. With all that being said, they have such a lasting fan base for good reason, and that is largely because they just make great pop music. Their discography is so much more than just the big hits on the radio; there really is a song for every occasion, and I want to share some of my favorites.
- Rotting in bed – “Fool’s Gold”
“Fool’s Gold” is the perfect mellow song for lying in bed on a lazy Sunday, or any day of the week for that matter. While the melody is soft and comforting, watch out for the lyrics; they are actually quite heart wrenching.
- Driving with the windows down – “Ready to Run”
This is a One Direction song that I feel is incredibly underrated. It is a joyful, upbeat song that is perfect for driving on a warm sunny day.
- First date jitters – “Hey Angel”
“Hey Angel” is the perfect song for when you’re looking for a little confidence boost, and if you’re hoping to manifest a second date.
- Screaming at the top of your lungs – “Stockholm Syndrome”
“Stockholm Syndrome” is arguably one of the best One Direction songs, period. It has such a great build to the chorus, and the lyrics offer a unique concept as far as pop songs go. If you are going to listen to any song on this list, I think it should be this one.
- Getting ready with your best friends – “Little Black Dress”
This song could not possibly be more perfect for when you’re getting ready for a fun night out with your besties. It’s not the most lyrically complex song, but it is absolutely so much fun to sing with your friends.
- Going through a breakup – “Long Way Down”
“Long Way Down” makes me emotional almost every time I hear it. It is a sorrowful song about something good coming to an end, which makes it ideal for when you’re wanting to contemplate—and maybe cry over—a recent breakup.
- Throwback vibe – “One Thing”
It’s hard to go wrong with a classic like “One Thing.” This song is one of my favorite early hits of theirs, and it is such a fun walk down memory lane.
- Reuniting with old friends – “History”
If you’re looking for the perfect song to play when you finally see your old friends again, look no further. “History” is a bittersweet song as it was One Direction’s final single before their hiatus, and it basically commemorates their entire experience as a band. I highly recommend giving this one a listen if you haven’t heard it.
- A night out on the town – “Midnight Memories”
The meaning of this one is really encapsulated in the title; this song is all about having a good time during your night out. It also has a really fun music video that is definitely worth watching.
- Starting a new chapter in your life – “Walking in the Wind”
I wanted to close with one of my favorite One Direction songs. This song is off of their fifth studio album— which is also my favorite album—and it is so special. The meaning behind this song is another emotional one, as it is about moving on from someone and missing them, but knowing that you’ll see them again. It is a truly beautiful song that really showcases the depth that One Direction is capable of.