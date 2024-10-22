Fall is truly the peak season for comfort movies. There is arguably nothing cozier than curling up in bed and turning on a film that leaves you feeling warm and at peace. Oftentimes, the movies that bring me the most comfort don’t always make sense; they don’t necessarily have the happiest endings or the most uplifting storylines. However, they elicit feelings of nostalgia and familiarity, and that is what I find myself craving during the fall season. Listed below are eight of my favorite movies to watch when the weather cools down and the leaves start to change.
- Dead Poets Society
Dead Poets Society is one of the most universally agreed upon fall movies. With its beautiful fall scenery at the fictional Welton Academy in Delaware and the overall vibe of dark academia, this film is undeniably perfect for autumn. The movie’s topics of growth and new beginnings also relate excellently to the theme of the fall season.
- Remember the Titans
Remember the Titans is an absolute classic in the realm of football stories, which inherently makes it a fall film. The movie follows a high school football team and their story of racial integration in the 1970s. The atmosphere of the football season along with the storylines of change and unity makes this film perfect for autumn.
- The Goonies
The Goonies might not necessarily be the first film that comes to mind when thinking of classic fall movies. However, with its gloomy Oregon setting and elaborate treasure hunt, it feels more than appropriate for this time of year. The Goonies is one of my family’s all-time favorite films; we can put it on over and over, and never get tired of it.
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
While E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial isn’t a movie about Halloween, it does take place during that time of year, making it a fall film staple. The suburban setting combined with the themes of young friendship and growing up fills the audience with cozy feelings of nostalgia and warmth. It really is an absolute classic.
- The Fox and The Hound
The Fox and the Hound is not strictly a fall movie, but it is one of my favorite Disney movies to watch during the season. It follows the friendship between a fox and a hound dog across the seasons, featuring some beautiful fall foliage and portraying the inevitability of change. It’s a sweet story that will tug at your heart without a doubt.
- The Outsiders
The Outsiders is another film that is not specifically a fall film but does contain elements of the season. Set in the 1960s, it tells the story of friendship and struggle between young boys in Oklahoma. There are multiple scenes containing visual elements of autumn, and the themes of adolescence and growth really resonate with the fall season.
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
I personally believe that any of the Harry Potter films goes well with the fall season, but Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is my favorite for the time of year. The changing autumn scenery as well as the back-to-school atmosphere and darker tone of the film encapsulate the vibes of the season perfectly.
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Last, but certainly not least, absolutely had to be It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. A quintessential fall movie, it centers around Halloween festivities and autumn traditions. The film is intensely nostalgic as it captures the spirit of fall with its emphasis on childhood friendship and excitement for the holiday. It is a must-watch for fall.