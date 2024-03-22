Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
5 Books I Want to Read This Spring

Katie Tuggle
I have always loved reading, and with the warm weather coming up I am getting excited to finally start reading outside. I love reading outside whether I’m having a picnic, sitting in the hammock, or laying out at the pool/beach. There are so many books that I want to read soon, but here are my top five books that I am looking forward to reading this spring!

Funny Story by Emily Henry

I love Emily Henry. I will read anything this woman writes. Her writing is just fantastic, and I truly look forward to every book she will ever write. I am very excited for Funny Story to be released in April! Spring is so full of love, and I think this book will be perfect for this time of the year.

Flawless by Elsie Silver

I have been wanting to read this book for months and I think springtime will be the perfect time to finally read it! I have been seeing this book all over social media, so I have decided it’s time to read it. It’s also a romance and it’s the first book in the Chestnut Springs series.

Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas

I have been reading the Throne of Glass series and I have been loving it. I have really enjoyed this world that Sarah J. Maas has created, and I want to continue reading this series. This is a fantasy series and I really recommend it for anyone looking for an interesting and captivating world.

Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross

I read Divine Rivals a few months ago and absolutely loved it. I can’t believe it took me so long to start this duology. This is another fantasy book, but one I have been looking forward to for too long. I can’t wait to see how Rebecca finishes the beautiful story she started. Her writing is amazing, and I recommend these books for anyone who is looking for an easier fantasy series to read.

One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig

I have seen this book all over my social media and I want to read it so badly. I have recently been loving fantasy books, so my social media feed has been feeding me amazing books to read. I have heard so many good things about this duology and I look forward to picking it up this spring!

