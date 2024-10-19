This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

As the season changes and cozy nights in become a necessity, there’s no better time to dive into a TV series. Whether you’re craving action-packed witchcraft or reality TV chaos, this season’s lineup has something for everyone. Here are five shows that have everyone buzzing—and they’re worth every minute of screen time.

ACTION: AGATHA ALL ALONG

Being a long time Marvel fan who has been dissatisfied with the content they have released after Avengers: Endgame, I was not expecting to enjoy Agatha All Along as much as I am. Having only started the show because I was in need of some Halloween spooks, I’m pleased with what I’ve seen so far. The show follows the witch Agatha Harkness, who you met previously in the show WandaVision, as she embarks on a twisted journey to regain her powers and uncover the secrets of the Darkhold. What made this show really stand out to me was its cast. Kathryn Hahn shines as Agatha, but the mix of acting styles from Broadway icon Patti LuPone, comedic genius Aubrey Plaza, and rising star Joe Locke adds a unique dynamic. Each actor brings something different to the table which is really interesting to see. And what makes this show even better is the blend between magic and musical numbers!

You can find this show on Disney+.

DRAMA: HEARTSTOPPER – SEASON 3

Nick and Charlie’s story back for season 3 of Heartstopper, and you can trust that this season with have it tugging at your heart strings. Joe Locke once again shines as Charlie, continuing to stand out for his vulnerability and charm. Season 3 truly captures the challenges of growing up and the ups and downs of young love. If you’ve been rooting for Nick and Charlie, this season is sure to have you hooked all over again.

You can find this show on Netflix.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

SITCOM: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – SEASON 4

After 3 seasons of just pure hilarious chaos, Abbott Elementary is back for Season 4! Quinta Brunson’s witty writing continues to capture both the comedic and emotional challenges of being a school teacher in an underfunded public school. As someone who would love to be an Art Education teacher in the future, this show makes me so happy because of Brunson’s ability to connect real-life issues with comedic relief moments. Season 4 promises to deliver even more of what makes Abbott Elementary so special.

You can find this show on Disney+ and Hulu.

REALITY: LOVE IS BLIND – SEASON 7

The chaos resumes in Love Is Blind Season 7, set in the DC area, and this season offers more of what fans have come to expect. While some contestants genuinely explore whether love is truly blind, others, like Leo and Brittnay, seem more focused on superficial aspects such as looks and financial status. Their priorities lead to a familiar dynamic that might overshadow deeper connections. As the contestants navigate their relationships, expect the usual blend of drama and romantic tension that defines the series.

You can find this show on Netflix.