College is a time of growth, exploration and figuring out who you are and where you’re headed. The right books can give you the inspiration, tools and perspective to thrive during these transformative years. Whether you’re looking for advice, motivation or a little soul-searching, these four books are must-reads for every college student:

“The Defining Decade” by Meg Jay Your 20s matter more than you think, and Meg Jay breaks down why this decade is crucial for shaping your career, relationships and personal growth. With relatable anecdotes and actionable advice, this book will empower you to make the most of your college years and beyond. Takeaway: College is the foundation for building a meaningful future—don’t let it go to waste! “Atomic habits” by James Clear Let’s face it—college life can be chaotic. “Atomic Habits” is the ultimate guide to mastering your habits, whether it’s staying consistent with studying or finally hitting the gym. Clear’s practical tips prove that small changes can lead to major improvements in your daily life. Takeaway: Small habits make a big difference—perfect advice for any college student trying to stay on top of it all. “Educated” by Tara Westover Tara Westover’s memoir is a powerful story of resilience and the transformative power of education. Growing up in a strict, survivalist family, Westover eventually breaks away to pursue higher education despite unimaginable challenges. Her journey will inspire you to appreciate your own opportunities and remind you of the strength it takes to pursue your dreams. Takeaway: Education can change your life—even in the face of incredible adversity. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho This timeless classic is perfect for college students on the path to self-discovery. “The Alchemist” follows Santiago, a shepherd boy, as he pursues his dreams and learns the importance of trusting his intuition. It’s a beautifully written reminder to embrace the journey and never give up on your dreams unapologtically.

Whether you’re curled up in your dorm or lounging at home over break, these books will inspire, motivate and guide you through the ups and downs of college life. Which one will you read first? Let us know in the comments!