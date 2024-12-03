The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi girls! Since we’re in college, we all know how adulting can be expensive. Streaming services, train tickets to go home, groceries- it’s endless! Four years later, I can confidently share my guidebook to all of my discount secrets. Take advantage of these discounts now before you graduate and have to start paying full price. Some of these opportunities are only offered with a student ID, although I also shared some lifestyle promos that are for anyone!

Apps

This is the first app I ever downloaded before my freshman year of college. It’s my go-to place to search for exclusive discounts. They partner with fashion, beauty, food and drink, health and fitness, lifestyle and technology brands. This is my favorite place to search before I purchase ANYTHING

This app is similar to Unidays, they just partner with different brands. The platform offers food and drink, fashion, technology, health and beauty, entertainment, home and utilities and travel discounts. If I can’t find a discount on Unidays, Student Beans is my next stop!

Music

I pay half price for my apple music subscription every month and I absolutely love it! The first month is free and then $5.99 per month. Controversial opinion: Apple music over Spotify.

Spotify

The spotify student discount is free for the first month and then $5.99 a month afterwards.

Travel

This website was recommended to me by my professor when I was preparing to buy my plane ticket for my study abroad trip. The tickets are low although sometimes you have to compromise inconvenient times and long layover.

Similar to Student Universe with discounted flight tickets although sometimes the times are strange.

Food

I discovered this abroad in Italy and my friends and I took advantage of this weekly. Local supermarkets and restaurants clear their inventory at the end of the night and give away pastries, grocery bundles and more for a heavily discounted price. Although it’s not as common in the US, Whole Foods and Krispy Kreme near my apartment offers these discount bags every day.

Local businesses near campus most likely offer student discounts

Books

Chegg is a great place to find new and used books at a decent price and they sometimes add free goodies inside like coupons and pimple patches

This is one of my golden tickets that I’ve discovered to get books for cheap, this is the cheapest place I’ve ever bought books from because they’re all used and in good condition.

Technology

I got my macbook pro heavily discounted the summer before I started my freshman year and I got free airpods as a perk.

Platforms like Microsoft 365 and Adobe Cloud

My school partners with these platforms and offer free subscriptions. You can find out if your school offers these platforms by searching [your school’s name] Adobe Cloud or Microsoft 365.

Entertainment

AMC and Regal cinemas are two theaters that offer student discount prices on tickets. Look up movie theaters near your campus and they might have info online or simply ask at the box office!

So many streaming service subscriptions have evolved into bundles where you can pay one price and get two or more streaming platforms. Student discount offers are a great deal because you can get all of your favorite platforms for a fraction of the price.

Just ask!

Many places offer student discounts that aren’t advertised. It never hurts to ask! Even if it’s a small percentage, they may offer you something.

And there it is, my 8 top student discount secrets for while you are in college and beyond graduation. This collective guide covers all the topics you may find yourself needing as a young adult. I hope these tips were helpful and that the links answer all of your questions. Talk next time!