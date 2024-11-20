Why Sex and the City is the Best Show for College-aged Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, Sex and the City is the perfect comedic-romatic-coming-of-age television show for young women. The show first began its run in the 90s, starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) alongside Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs), and Kim Catrall (Samantha Jones).

The show follows these four best friends as they live their not-so-cookie-cutter lives in New York City. The women have been friends for years and are all in their thirties to forties without the worries that come with marriage and children. They go out on extravagant adventures, have casual sex and gossip about it all. Although the show is overall very light hearted and funny, especially at the beginning, it becomes more real and deep as time goes on. The style of the show makes its fans very invested in the characters and really makes them empathize with them.

For example, each of the character’s love lives really enthralls the fans into the show. Carrie Bradshaw’s love life, in particular, has caused plenty of buzz on the internet and between my friend and I. For almost the entirety of the show, Carrie is in a heart-wrenching, ever-changing siutationship with a man who goes by Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. I don’t want to give anything away for future viewers, but these two will drive you insane with the ups and downs of their relationship. On the other hand, we have Samantha Jones, who likes to have more meaningless flings with various partners throughout the show’s run. To the viewer’s surprise, she will find a man who truly cares about her, and they may become something beautiful together, but I can’t give it away! I see a lot of Samantha in myself, so her storyline truly holds a special place in my heart. Each character has their own journey with love and dating; it is thrilling to see how it all pans out.

Personally, I got into the show over the summer and became obsessed. SATC is very relatable, and humorous, and proves that you can still have fun out of your twenties! The show gives me a lot of hope for the future honestly because I have always worried about getting older and no longer being able to have fun. SATC is the perfect mix of fun and seriousness for college-aged women in my opinion. Many of my friends are also big fans of the show and we all try to pick out who is a‘Carrie, ‘Charlotte’, ‘Miranda’, and ‘Samantha ‘. This is a great example of how the show really encapsulates its fans and makes them want to feel more involved in the show.

I believe that SATC is the perfect show to play in your college household because it will make you laugh, smile, cry, and feel a sense of relief for the future. Many of the relationships that the women have with their partners are also extremely relatable to the current dating scene. The relatablility of SATC is endless!

Have you ever watched Sex and the City? What are your thoughts?