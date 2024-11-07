The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m an extremely chronically online person. Whenever I get the chance to go on my phone to watch a new TV show or scroll through Tik Tok, I take it immediately. I’m always up to date with the latest memes or trends…to a fault really. I really have to go outside more!

Anyways, the point is that social media is my bread and butter. I love Instagram, Twitter (I refuse to call it X!), and Tik Tok! However, none of these social media apps are my favorite. There’s one social media app where, if I had to choose to delete all of them and keep one, I already have my answer lined up.

My answer would be Pinterest, no hesitation! It’s amazing and dare I say the perfect social media app. I feel like most of our Her Campus readers would agree with me on this too!

Pictures Are Better Than Google

The pictures on Pinterest are to die for! I feel like every time I search for something on Pinterest, I’ll find the best picture ever! They’re so pretty and it’s almost always exactly what I’m picturing. Sometimes, I’ll just search up something on Pinterest over Google Images because the quality is overall better!

Top Tier Organization System

I love LOVE Pinterest boards! What’s not fun about organizing those cute little pictures you find on Pinterest and putting them in categories? I have a Pinterest board for just about everything. Study Abroad Motivation? Got some cute London Pictures saved to keep me going! New Outfits I want to wear? Got that saved too! Heck, I even have both a wedding inspo board AND a future apartment board! If there’s a mood, I probably made a board for it.

Pinterest + Spotify Scrolling Time

One of my favorite things to do is listen to music on Spotify as I scroll through Pinterest. Something about the ambiance of a quiet Pinterest and Spotify session is just so fantastic. I feel like that feeling is the equivalent of being in heaven. Okay, maybe not heaven, but it’s just a really nice way to spend my nights after a tiring morning and afternoon. I feel like I’m not the only one who does this too!

All the Media and None of the Social

This is the biggest defining factor of why I love Pinterest so much. When it comes to Pinterest, you aren’t bombarded with people as much. You don’t have to see people’s stories or posts like on Instagram or even their opinions they tweet out on Twitter. It’s a very tailored and personal experience for you, but you don’t have to see what other people are doing. There’s a comment section under Pinterest photos but people barely use them! The app is the definition of quiet and relaxing to me. You can’t get drama or feel disappointed when you scroll through Pinterest. It’s just pretty pictures for the most part! It’s all the media you want, but none of the social interaction! Absolutely perfect!

TLDR: I love Pinterest!

If you didn’t feel like reading all the way through..first of all, aw! Read my articles! Second of all, the main point I wanted to say was that I just really love Pinterest. I think it’s just super fun and special to me. Pinterest is amazing and I wanted to share my appreciation for the app. If you don’t use it a lot, I highly recommend that you do!