If you haven’t seen Tara Yummy all over TikTok, you may need to check your algorithm. Over the past month, Tara Yummy has been social media’s IT Girl. From collaborating with every influencer under the sun to going on podcasts to quickly gaining a large following on all social media platforms, Tara has been killing the social media game. However, does anyone truly know who Tara Yummy is?

Tara Yummy is 23 years old and has been a YouTuber for five years. I am so glad that she is finally getting the fame she deserves. She makes comedy, vlog, and lifestyle videos that appeal to her audience, Gen Z. She has also been a part of some very infamous YouTube friend groups, including one with Kian Lawley and JC Caylen. Kian and JC are two very popular YouTube stars and are best known for their time in O2L.

In addition to Kian and JC, Tara was also in a long and committed relationship with YouTube star Jake Webber. Jake has been a very popular YouTuber for years, with millions of fans, and Tara has appeared in many of his videos. However, I believe people just saw Tara as an extension of Jake rather than for herself as an individual.

In August of 2023, Jake and Tara had a mutual breakup. After years of dating, they have decided to part ways; however, they are still very close friends and make content together. Some have speculated that Tara’s recent fame may result from the breakup. Honestly, I could definitely see that as a factor in the problem.

Tara recently appeared on The Cancelled Podcast with hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield. On the podcast, Tara shared her surprise and gratitude for the large amount of support and recognition lately. She mentioned that she has been doing essentially the same thing for the last 5 years, so her recent stardom came as a shock. Tana and Brooke asked Tara about her dating life and what was coming next for her. Tara said how excited (and nervous) she was to be single and get back out there again after being in such a long relationship. She likes having school-girl crushes again and is excited to see what the future holds. Regarding career, she will keep doing what she’s doing and welcome her new fans with open arms.

Are you a Tara Yummy fan? What do you think about her recent fame? Personally, I love Tara and am so happy for her!