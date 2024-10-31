The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Generation Z, we grew up with apps. Apps that show us where to go when we are traveling, apps to play games on, apps to show us what the weather is like, apps for social media, apps to shop on, etc. We have been raised in a digital world where everything is right at out fingertips, and it feels like we’ve seen it all…right? Wrong! The new app ‘Flip’ is something I’ve never seen before.

“You’ve tried shopping before, but have you really shopped? With Flip, you’re in for a shopping experience that’s fun, simple, and 100% worthwhile. Real brands, real rewards, real good times – we’re not kidding. Let’s make your shopping a bit more special.” (Flip, 1) This is a direct quote from the new shopping app’s website. This app is structured as a way to shop real brands at a cheaper price. Some brands featured on ‘Flip’ include Edikted, Princess Polly, The Ordinary, Elf Cosmetics, Samsung, Kitchen Aid, etc.

The app is structured as a social media platform. When you log on, the home page is full of people-made video clips. In the clips, people show off items they bought from ‘Flip’ and review the products. This home page has a for-you page, a custom page, and a new-in page. Each time you watch a video on this page, you earn real money to use when you purchase a product from ‘Flip.’ The next tab is where you can shop! You can look up different products and brands you may be interested in and buy the items from there. The next tab is to create, allowing you to create your own videos reviewing ‘Flip’ products. You can also make more money by creating and posting videos. This money goes directly into your ‘Flip” account. The next tab is friends for people who want to connect on the app. After that tab, the next tab is cart, where you can see what you’re buying. The final tab is profile, where you can see your account.

When I first got ‘Flip,’ I was honestly a little nervous that it was a scam. I was invited to join by a friend, and when you are invited to join, you and your friend both receive free ‘Flip’ money. She really loved the app and told me how well it worked. Trusting her, I bought a matching set and a necklace for only $7. They came in the mail super quickly and arrived in fantastic condition! I was so happy with the results and love wearing my pieces from ‘Flip.’

I would recommend that any college girl who’s trying to ball on a budget to download ‘Flip.’ Almost all of my friends and I have the app now, and we love it! It is an amazing way to get great discounts on products that you love!