What I’m Looking Forward To This Spring

Spring is only a few weeks away! We can already feel it in Richmond, the warm breeze and rain has proudly begun. Nonetheless, Richmond has so much to offer in the warmer months. Here are some places and things I am looking forward to when it is officially spring time!

Parks Whether it’s Monroe park or the lawns at the VMFA, sprawling out in the grass on a warm day is so relaxing. Spending time outside in the sunshine rejuvenates the soul and it’s an instant mood booster. Lay out with a book, do homework, or draw and make art. Make it a picnic and spend all day outside for a free “day out.” Shopping Anyone who thrifts in Richmond knows it can be a full day’s worth of activities. Start at Carytown and bounce around the shops until you get to The Clothes Rack, stopping for lunch on the way. Hit Buffalo Exchange, Ashby, and Bygone’s and get some ice cream at Bev’s. When the weather is nice, everyone is outside and there is plenty of stimulation. Farmer’s Market Who doesn’t love a good farmer’s market or flea market? I’m interested in going to RVA BIG Market at Bryant Park for fresh fruits and homemade baked goods. People love to bring their dogs and families to farmer’s markets which is always so wholesome. Eating locally grown produce is much better to consume than what’s found at the grocery store too — especially honey. Locally produced honey helps relieve seasonal allergies! As a creative, I appreciate talking to the vendors who sell their handmade jewelry or other art. I always learn something new. Sports game I’ve never been to a professional sports game. I’d love to go to a baseball game and spend time outside. Whether you’re a dedicated sports fan or not, the culture is fun to immerse yourself in when you attend a game. I want the full experience. Somebody take me! Live music Richmond is known for their live music and outdoor concerts. I’d love to go to an outdoor concert this summer. Depending on the genre, the vibes will be chill and a fun night out with friends. Some venues to check out are The National, The Camel, and the Iron Blossom Festival. Watch the sunset over the river Oregon Hill has great spots to sit and admire the city, specifically the James river. I’ve always wanted to try The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing restaurant that overlooks the water. Watching the summer sunset is pretty no matter where you are and there are plenty of spots to pick from! Late movie nights I still have never seen a movie at The Byrd! This beautiful 1920s theater is full of history and offers two levels of seating and gorgeous architecture. The ticket prices are $10 or less! They offer a variety of movies from different time periods and flexible times — there is always a good throwback to catch on a Friday night. Movie theater magic is still real! First Fridays Every Friday of each month downtown Richmond puts on an epic art gallery full of vendors and places to eat. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., people walk around in the creative community to explore different works or art and socialize. I’ve always heard it is a lot of fun and a great opportunity to learn about new cultures.

